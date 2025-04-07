MOONGA K. Unleashes ‘Hold on’ – MOONGA K, the genre-defying artist known for his electrifying sound and fearless storytelling, is back. He has released a powerful new single titled “Hold on!” The track is the first glimpse into his highly anticipated country-inspired EP, ‘OUTLAW.’ The EP marks an exhilarating new chapter in his artistic evolution.

Blending elements of funk, soul, and Americana-infused country, “Hold on!” is a choir-driven anthem of resilience. The song echo’s MOONGA K.’s commitment to breaking musical boundaries. The single was announced with a visually striking teaser filmed at a horse ranch, setting the stage for a project that redefines the cowboy aesthetic through a queer African lens.

“Hold on!” encapsulates the spirit of ‘Outlaw’. A narrative that follows MOONGA K. as a lone cowboy on the open road. With guitar in hand, traversing through vast landscapes, small-town bars, and the unseen corners of the world. The accompanying music video, filmed across South Africa and Lesotho captures the raw beauty of MOONGA’s journey. As an artist and an outlaw.

A New Era of Storytelling & Sound

MOONGA K. describes OUTLAW as a bold reclamation of country music. A genre deeply rooted in Black history. This project pays homage to the Black cowboys of the 19th century. This, a narrative often erased from mainstream storytelling. Through “Hold on!”, Moonga K. continues his mission to uplift underrepresented voices. He embraces themes of courage, identity, and self-determination.

The release of “hold on!” also kicks off a dynamic visual campaign, featuring striking cowboy-inspired imagery. Also, teasers designed to intrigue and excite fans. This cinematic rollout sets the tone for the OUTLAW EP. The EP will introduce more layers of Moonga’s sonic and visual world in the months ahead.

What’s Next?

Following the release of “Hold on, “MOONGA K. will continue to unveil new music, visuals, and live performances. This will culminate towards the full release of OUTLAW on June 27, 2025. The second single, “Stole my heart”, arrives on May 16. This will further expand the OUTLAW universe. An evocative queer cowboy love story.

About Moonga K.

MOONGA K. is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and activist. He is known for his genre-fluid artistry that blends R&B, soul, rock, jazz, and electronic influences.

Born in Zambia, raised in Botswana, and based in South Africa, he has built a reputation as a fearless storyteller. A boundary-pushing musician. His previous work has also earned SAMA nominations. Also, critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, GQ, The FADER, AFROPUNK, and performances on major stages. He has performed at Afropunk, Rocking the Daisies, and OppiKoppi.

With OUTLAW, MOONGA K. is set to redefine what it means to be a modern cowboy. Bold, unapologetic, and boundless!

Official streaming link for ‘Hold On’ here

