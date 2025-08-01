Morecambe owner claims he is ‘working on deal’ to save crisis club

Minority shareholders say it faces ‘total collapse’ if a sale isn’t agreed in 72 hours

Jason Whittingham insists he is still “working towards a successful sale” of Morecambe, even as the crisis-hit National League club’s prospective owners and supporters trust warn of the dire consequences of the saga dragging into next week.

The situation at Morecambe is the definition of desperate.

Many of the club’s staff have stopped working after going unpaid, players are leaving, Morecambe have been suspended by the National League until 20 August and prospective owners Panjab Warriors claim the club will “officially shut” on Monday with no money left to continue its operations.

The club’s minority shareholders say it faces “total collapse” if a sale isn’t agreed within 72 hours and the Shrimps Trust, who have been working manfully to try and broker a deal to save it, have begun work on setting up a phoenix club in case the worst happens.

One man can resolve it – Whittingham and his Bond Group, who have been supposedly seeking a buyer for more than 1,000 days.

Morecambe have been owned by Bond Group since 2018 (Photo: Getty)

By simply signing off the deal agreed with Panjab Warriors, who have already pledged to pay staff wages and pay off debts in addition to the seven figure sum they have invested in the club, the collapse could be avoided and the club would be able to continue the long, painful road back to oblivion.

Whittingham has refused to divulge his reasons for not sanctioning that sale but when contacted by The i Paper on Friday said he was continuing work on the takeover.

“I have just avoided any formal statements at this time whilst I continue to work toward a successful sale of the club,” he said.

“Once concluded I’ll be making my statements on the circumstances and facts around the drawn out sale process.”

The i Paper reached out to Panjab Warriors on Friday but – as yet – have had no response.

They said on Thursday they were “ready and have reached out daily to complete the acquisition”.

After so many broken promises, Morecambe fans will be understandably sceptical about listening to Whittingham’s reassurances.

It was just a fortnight ago that he claimed a consortium led by a mystery businessman named Jonny Cato was in talks to buy the club, only for Whittingham to claim “negative press statements” had caused them to have second thoughts.

That was nearly a week ago and there is bemusement in the town at why Whittingham hasn’t acted to prevent his asset from toppling out of business.

For the club’s devastated fans and the community it serves, the downside is obvious.

As well as the threat of a shutdown of club operations next week, it will be expelled from the National League if Morecambe isn’t sold by 20 August.

Lizzi Collinge, the Labour MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, has been working to try and salvage the situation and admitted on Friday she had not heard anything from Whittingham.

“I’m devastated that this crisis is still dragging on, with the damage being done worsening every day,” she told The i Paper.

“And it’s a crisis that was entirely avoidable. If the current owner had sold the club when the EFL had approved the sale, all this could have been avoided.

“I am urging Jason Whittingham once again to just sign the damn paperwork.”

The situation once again throws a sharp focus on governance in football.

Hundreds of millions are spent on transfer fees at the top of the game while rogue owners continue to operate lower down the pyramid.

“This state of affairs shows exactly why we need the new football regulator,” Collinge said.

“I’m obviously frustrated that this won’t be in place in time to make a difference to the current situation.

“But I know it will stop towns like Morecambe suffering in the future by preventing rogue ownership and strengthening financial governance.”