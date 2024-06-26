Morgan Heritage Releases First Single Since Peetah’s Death

Grammy Award-winning band Morgan Heritage has released a Spanish Reggae track titled Te Adoro, one of their first singles following the passing of lead singer Peetah Morgan.

Band member Mojo Morgan explained that the track, which features Peetah’s vocals, marks the first time the group has dabbled in the foreign language and illustrates the band’s versatility. “We love to push ourselves musically as you heard on The Homeland album last year, so I wouldn’t say a Latin project is out of the cards,” he told DancehallMag.

He said the recording process was entertaining and filled with laughter as they tried to perfect it in an unfamiliar language.

“The journey was a challenge knowing that you have to learn how to convincingly express your feelings in a language you don’t speak everyday. As you can imagine, the recording sessions were very entertaining and filled with many bloopers,” he said.

“The biggest challenge was learning how Spanish has multiple dialects and then choosing which one we wanted to use. We have an engineer from Spain that helped along with one of the mothers of our children from Puerto Rico,” he added.

He revealed that the track noticeably features Peetah’s vocals because the band has always planned ahead when recording new material.

“We normally try to plan six months to a year in advance when it comes to releasing new music. So late last year when we set our plan for this year, this timeframe was when we felt like our audience would enjoy the energy we’re sharing in Te Adoro. Peetah believed that the Legacy the five of us built should never die. We honor that belief everytime we release new music and perform on stage,” he said.

The track also features vocals from Gramps and Mojo.

Te Adoro marks Morgan Heritage’s highly anticipated comeback after their acclaimed album The Homeland was released April last year. In the wake of the passing of Peetah Morgan, the band’s legacy lives on through Jemere Morgan, son of Gramps Morgan, who has stepped up as the new lead vocalist of the group.

Watch the official video for Te Adoro below.