Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks
Moses Itauma continues his quest to become a world heavyweight champion as he takes on Dillian Whyte in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
Itauma, 20, is currently ranked No1 by WBO after he stopped Mike Balogun at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow, back in May to extend his unbeaten record to 12-0.
Now, he faces the 37-year-old veteran Whyte, who has only been defeated three times in his 34-fight professional career.
Whyte himself is coming off a three-strong win streak since his defeat by Tyson Fury at Wembley in April 2022.
Whyte had his licence stripped after he failed a drugs test in August 2023, just before he was supposed to take on Anthony Joshua in an attempt to avenge his 2015 knockout defeat.
However, his licence was reinstated when the positive result was determined to have been caused by a contaminated supplement, and Whyte returned to the ring promptly in 2024, fighting Christian Hammer in Castlebar, Ireland, before he beat Ebenezer Tetteh later that year.
Now, he takes on the young buck Itauma, as the two Britons clash in a stacked card that includes a WBA featherweight title bout featuring Nick Ball and Sam Goodman.
Filip Hrgovic and David Adeleye also face off in another huge heavyweight clash in Riyadh.
Itauma won The Ring’s 2024 Prospect of the Year, and could be on a collision-course to fight Joseph Parker in a challenge for the WBO heavyweight title.
Parker does not hold the WBO title, but he could be given it for free should Oleksandr Usyk, the current undisputed heavyweight champion, does not fight the New Zealander as his mandatory challenger.
Usyk has requested an extension on negotiations while he deals with an injury after his victory over Daniel Dubois at Wembley, where the Ukrainian unified all four heavyweight world titles.
Should Usyk vacate the WBO title, Parker would assume it, and the Kiwi thinks that he might well have to fight Itauma for the belt.
“I think Joseph will fight Moses Itauma, it’s just a matter of when,” Parker’s promoter David Higgins said.
“Moses is young and doesn’t have the resume that Joseph has and so it’s just how the cards fall and whether it’s the right move.”
When is Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte?
Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte takes place on Saturday, August 16, 2025 at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
What time is Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte?
The Itauma vs Whyte undercard is expected to get underway at 5.45pm BST on Saturday, August 16.
When will Itauma and Whyte make their ring walks?
Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte are expected to take to the ring at around 10.20pm on Saturday, August 16.
How to watch Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte
Live stream: The Moses Itauma versus Dillian Whyte card will be available to stream live on DAZN Pay Per-View. The event is priced at £19.99 in the UK.
Live blog: You can also follow round-by-round action of every fight on the card with Standard Sport’s dedicated live blog!
Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte undercard in full
Nick Ball vs Sam Goodman (WBA featherweight title)
Ray Ford vs Abraham Nova (super featherweight)
Filip Hrgovic vs David Adeleye (heavyweight)
Hayato Tsutsumi vs Qais Ashfaq (featherweight)
Standard Sport prediction
This is a tricky one to call, as Itauma faces his toughest test to date, and a composed, experienced head in the ring.
That said, the 20-year-old is ranked No1 for a reason. He has been slick and ruthless in his performances, with a meteoric rise to the top of the heavyweight division, and he still has more to give.
He will want to test Whyte’s chin – and he is sure to have his own tested – but his youthful exuberance should carry him to his biggest win yet.
Itauma to win by knockout.
