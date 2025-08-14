18
Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks

2025-08-14Last Updated: 2025-08-14
Moses Itauma continues his quest to become a world heavyweight champion as he takes on Dillian Whyte in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Itauma, 20, is currently ranked No1 by WBO after he stopped Mike Balogun at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow, back in May to extend his unbeaten record to 12-0.

Now, he faces the 37-year-old veteran Whyte, who has only been defeated three times in his 34-fight professional career.

Whyte himself is coming off a three-strong win streak since his defeat by Tyson Fury at Wembley in April 2022.

Whyte had his licence stripped after he failed a drugs test in August 2023, just before he was supposed to take on Anthony Joshua in an attempt to avenge his 2015 knockout defeat.

However, his licence was reinstated when the positive result was determined to have been caused by a contaminated supplement, and Whyte returned to the ring promptly in 2024, fighting Christian Hammer in Castlebar, Ireland, before he beat Ebenezer Tetteh later that year.

Now, he takes on the young buck Itauma, as the two Britons clash in a stacked card that includes a WBA featherweight title bout featuring Nick Ball and Sam Goodman.

Filip Hrgovic and David Adeleye also face off in another huge heavyweight clash in Riyadh.

Itauma won The Ring’s 2024 Prospect of the Year, and could be on a collision-course to fight Joseph Parker in a challenge for the WBO heavyweight title.


