Itauma vs Whyte LIVE: Boxing fight stream, latest updates and full undercard results for heavyweight clash

Whyte was supposed to rematch Anthony Joshua in 2023 after his knockout defeat in 2015, but that fight was cancelled after Whyte returned a positive drugs test before the fight. He initially had his licence suspended, but it was reinstated after the test result was found to have been caused by a contaminated supplement. Now 37, Whyte is a veteran of the heavyweight game, and he will give Itauma his stiffest challenge to date.