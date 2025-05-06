Oulton Park crash shines a tragic spotlight on the deadly risks of motorsport

Police have launched an investigation after two riders died in a catastrophic incident during a championship race on Monday

The profound sense of shock at the deaths of two professional motorcycle racers at the opening meeting of the British Supersport Championship in the Cheshire countryside continues to reverberate across the sporting world.

In their short time on this earth, 21-year-old Owen Jenner and New Zealander Shane Richardson, 29, achieved a level of excellence that most will never know. Every second they spent on a bike in competition was the fulfilment of a dream, the likes of which the majority of us will never experience.

Some mortals are just possessed of the desire, courage and skill to excel in extreme sporting disciplines. It was simply the tragic misfortune of Jenner and Richardson that their lives found fullest expression on machines that in the cruellest of circumstances can sometimes turn lethal.

Owen Jenner, right, and Shane Richardson died in the crash at Oulton Park (Photos: British Superbikes)

There is no official data for fatalities in professional sport. However, the deaths of Jenner and Richardson are added to a tragic roll call of almost 400 in UK motorcycle events alone. While the unique TT (time trial) races in the Isle of Man account for the majority (270), more than 100 deaths have occurred in conventional racing on track and road.

There were six deaths at the Isle of Man in 2022 alone. The most recent death in international grand prix racing occurred four years ago when Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier crashed in qualifying at the Moto3 Italian GP at Mugello. Details of Monday’s fatal episode are scant, apart from an official statement noting an 11-rider pile-up on the exit of the first corner on the opening lap.

Clearly when a rider is thrown from his bike at speed in any kind of collision, they are exposed to any number of variables beyond their control. Jenner died as a result of a “catastrophic head injury”, Richardson as a consequence of injuries sustained to his chest.

As the personal details of both their lives begin to emerge, as told by teammates, associates, rivals and friends, so the sense of loss deepens, inviting us to question the merit of engaging at all in extreme sports that carry such a high tariff when things go wrong.

By way of comparison, 672 drivers have lost their lives in sundry racing categories since cars hit the road in the late 19th century, including 52 in Formula One. The last F1 driver fatality was Jules Bianchi, who died nine months after sustaining head and spinal injuries when hitting a recovery vehicle at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.

Bianchi’s death ushered in the introduction of the halo, the protective shield that sits on top of the cockpit, acting as a first line of defence for the head during impacts.

F1’s regulators began to shift the safety needle 20 years prior, following the equally shocking death of Ayrton Senna at Imola. Numerous track improvements to elements like impact barriers and asphalt run-off areas to dramatically reduce speeds have greatly improved life chances, as have the technical advances in crash testing.

The biking environment has also resulted in safety improvements in the past decade or so with similar advances in track infrastructure, the use of airbags, reinforced leathers and fastening systems, but these developments are not always sufficient in a sport where the risks are clear and ever-present.

Another sport with comparable risk is boxing. More than 500 boxers have died in the ring since the Marquess of Queensberry rules were introduced in 1867. Medical provision at ringside and increased understanding of the risks of brain injuries have slowed the fatality rate, but no boxer is ever out of danger when he steps through the ropes.

The only way to prevent deaths in extreme sports is to ban the activity. But that, in the case of motorbike racing, would be to deny the pure pleasure and enjoyment that some take in the challenge of speed and pushing themselves to the limit. The death rate is actually low, measured at 0.01 per cent per year. That is nil consolation for the families of the fallen at Oulton Park, of course, but offers some perspective when considering the justifications for dangerous sports.