Mpho Modikoane commends Somizi’s new look

Somizi is so proud of his hairstyle and he is definitely ready to rock it anywhere he is.

Few days ago, the star decided to flex his creativity once again with his hair as he goes bald with it.

Many of his fans and Mzansi celebrities have reacted to his newly shaved hair as some felt he looks really different.

Taking to Instagram, Mpho Modikoane decided to share his own thoughts on Som’s new look.

In his words, he stated he is loving the new look and he definitely looks 5 years younger.

Mpho also shared a hilarious picture of a bald man whose head is extremely big as he compares it with that of Somizi.

He captioned: “@somizi Woooooooshem, I am loving this new look on you my friend. You definitely look 5 years younger”

See post below: