Msaki & Jesse Clegg Live at Walter Sisulu Gardens. – South African music lovers are in for a special treat! Two of the country’s most celebrated artists, Msaki and Jesse Clegg, come together for an unforgettable live concert at the breathtaking Walter Sisulu Gardens.

The event promises a soulful afternoon filled with music, community, and the beauty of one of Gauteng’s most iconic natural spaces. Families, friends, and fans of all ages are welcome. Come and enjoy this unique live performance in a setting that perfectly complements the artistry of both Msaki and Jesse Clegg.

With Msaki’s haunting vocals and poetic songwriting together with Jesse Clegg’s dynamic performance style and hit-filled repertoire, this concert promises to be an afternoon of music that moves both heart and soul.

Come be part of a celebration of South African artistry at its finest! surround yourself in the natural beauty of Walter Sisulu Gardens.

Msaki & Jesse Clegg at Walter Sisulu Gardens

Date: 19 October 2025

Venue: Walter Sisulu Gardens, Malcolm Rd, Poortview, Roodepoort

Tickets for Jesse Clegg and Msaki at www.ticketpro.co.za

All Ages Welcome – Children 0 to 5 years get free enterence

Prohibited Items

To ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment, please note the following restrictions:

No cooler boxes or large bags will be permitted.