35
3
29
11
2
26
4
20
38
31
24
5
18
40
13
44
1
30
34
22
25
16
33
37
48
46
8
15
10
23
9
49
43
14
32
39
Much-changed Luton suffer Carabao Cup first round exit at Coventry City

Much-changed Luton suffer Carabao Cup first round exit at Coventry City

2025-08-12Last Updated: 2025-08-12
344 Less than a minute



Carabao Cup first round: Coventry City 1 Luton Town 0


Source link

2025-08-12Last Updated: 2025-08-12
344 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Andy Murray wins Nottingham Open title to maintain good Wimbledon build-up

Andy Murray wins Nottingham Open title to maintain good Wimbledon build-up

2023-06-18
Luton defender faces a 'dark couple of months' after hamstring surgery

Luton defender faces a 'dark couple of months' after hamstring surgery

2025-08-05
Soccer Aid 2023 live stream: What time and channel for England vs World XI

Soccer Aid 2023 live stream: What time and channel for England vs World XI

2023-06-09
Three ways Arsenal could line up against Tottenham without Odegaard or Rice

Three ways Arsenal could line up against Tottenham without Odegaard or Rice

2024-09-10
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo