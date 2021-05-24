Mugabe Reburial At The National Heroes Acre ordered by Chief Zvimba: ZVIMBA traditional leader has ordered the exhumation and reburial of former State President Robert Mugabe at the National Heroes Acre.

Actuality: Nephew of RG Mugabe – Leo Mugabe

Mugabe’s widow, Grace last week boycotted a hearing convened by Paramount Chief Zvimba who was accusing the former First Lady of burying her husband in his courtyard against custom in his area. The hearing went on and a ruling was passed in Grace’s absence.

“I give powers to those who are permitted by law to exhume the late Robert Mugabe’s remains from Kutama and rebury them at the National Heroes Acre in Harare,” read the Shona ruling by Chief Zvimba.

The chief ordered Grace to compensate all those who will carry out the duty of exhuming and reburying Mugabe at the national shrine should the ex-First Lady fail to carry out the task herself.

His widow and extended family defied spirited attempts by the Emmerson Mnangagwa led government that dethroned him, to have the founding leader buried at the national shrine where a mausoleum was being build in his honour.