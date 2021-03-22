Munetsi voted MOTM in Stade de Reims win

Marshall Munetsi put on a brilliant show in Stade de Reims’ 1-0 victory over Dijon on Saturday.

The performance saw the Zimbabwean being voted the team’s Man of the Match. He played the entire ninety minutes as a right midfielder.

Munetsi made a total of 28 passes with a success rate of 75%. He completed five recoveries plus one interception.

The 24-year-old also created three chances at goal but all of his efforts went off target.

🗳 Un vote serré ! 🥇 @MarshallMunetsi est élu #ZEbest du match avec 29% des voix juste devant Boulaye Dia qui compte… 28% des voix ! 👏 🥉 Ghislain Konan complète le podium (8%)#DFCOSDR #ZEbet pic.twitter.com/jQvCNAYhqz — Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) March 21, 2021

This is the second consecutive time the midfielder has received rave reviews for his performance on the pitch.

In the previous round, a 1-1 draw against Lyon, Munetsi was praised for playing a blinder in the midfield as he added in thwarting the visitors’ attack.

The latest impressive shows comes at a time the player’s availability for the Warriors’ Afcon Qualifiers is shrouded in uncertainty.

However, there was some hope last night after the French sports ministry made a dramatic u-turn on the issue of African players in Ligue 1 and 2 being banned from travelling outside Europe during the international break.

Players who leave the European Union would have been required to quarantine on return, a development which forced the clubs to go against releasing their stars.