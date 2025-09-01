Murder in a Small Town premieres on Universal TV. – Murder in a Small Town will premiere on Universal TV (DStv 117) on 2 September at 20:00 with episodes every Tuesday until the season finale on 21 October 2025.

This series will star Rossif Sutherland (The Handmaid’s Tale, Catastrophe), Kristin Kreuk (Beauty and the Beast, Smallville), Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show), James Cromwell (Succession, The West Wing, Star Trek: First Contact), Stana Katic (Castle, Absentia), Savonna Spracklin (Departure, Yellowstone), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica, Smallville), and Fritzy-Klevans Destine (Superman and Lois, Riverdale).

Murder in a Small Town Storyline

Steeped in the breathtaking landscapes of North America’s Pacific coastline, Murder in a Small Town reimagines the police procedural, delivering a crime/mystery series that is unexpected, surprising and compelling. Adapted from L.R. Wright’s globally popular series of detective mystery novels, the drama follows Karl Alberg, an investigator who is as daring and unpredictable as he is meditative and introspective. The coast looks like the perfect place to soothe a psyche that’s been battered by big city police work. But this paradise has more than its share of secrets. Karl calls upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective to solve the murders that continue to wash up on his shore.

Murder in a Small Town Episodes on Universal TV

Season 1 of Murder in a Small Town features the following episodes:

2 September, 20:00 – The Suspect . Karl Alberg, a former big-city detective, relocates to a small coastal town to find solace, only to encounter a string of murders. When a resident is bludgeoned, Alberg suspects another local resident.

9 September, 20:00 – Fall from Grace . While celebrating a high school reunion, Cassandra’s former classmates discover a dead body at a marina. Alberg investigates the resident’s identity and the murder, unravelling a mystery.

16 September, 20:00 – A Chill Rain . Zoe Strachan, a resident of Gibsons, is confronted by her estranged brother Benjamin. He claims to be in financial trouble. When a dead body that matches Benjamin’s description is discovered, Alberg begins the search for the killer.

23 September, 20:00 – Prized Possessions . Cassandra’s childhood friend investigates her husband’s disappearance and crime scene at her home. She shares clues as he uncovers secrets and the truth behind their marriage.

30 September, 20:00 – A Touch of Panic . When Cassandra is placed in a life-threatening situation, Alberg and the Gibsons Police Department work to find the culprit responsible.

7 October, 20:00 – The Madness Method . A murder suspect’s psychiatrist notifies Alberg of a potential threat after receiving a haunting text message.

14 October, 20:00 – Family Concerns . Detective Alberg examines the mysterious deaths of two women, each found in the forest with their bodies arranged in eerily similar poses.

21 October, 20:00 – Sleep While I Sing. The investigation to find a possible serial killer in Gibsons continues; Alberg and his team piece together clues and discover an unusual pattern that relates back to familiar works of art.

Murder in a Small Town Credits

Murder in a Small Town, for Fox Broadcasting Co. (US) and Corus (Canada), produced by Future Shack Entertainment and Sepia Films. In association with and distributed by ITV Studios. This series was written by Ian Weir, Sherry White, Jennifer Kennedy, Leonard Dick, and Dennis Heaton. Season 1 directed by Milan Cheylov, Leslie Hope, and Amanda Tapping.

Murder in a Small Town Viewing Schedule

Murder in a Small Town premieres on Universal TV on 2 September at 20:00, with new episodes airing every Tuesday until 21 October 2025. Universal TV is available on DStv Channel 117 across Africa.