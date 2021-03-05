Murder over shoes – The Tabloid

TWO men were on Monday arrested for assaulting their friend to death over stealing a pair of trainers on Sunday in Kuwadzana.

Kelvin Dendera, 31, of Kuwadzana 3 and Arnold Shoriwa, 38, of Kuwadzana 5 were reported to have assaulted the now deceased Andrew Matsauko using an iron bar.

He was 29.

Dendera and Shoriwa is said to have stashed the deceased’s body under the bed and spent the night before handing themselves to police on Monday evening.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident urging people to respect the sanctity of life and resolve their issues amicably.





“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the arrest of two Kuwadzana men in connection of a murder case that took place on Sunday night,” said Insp Chazovachii.

“Circumstances were that the accused persons are friends to the now deceased.

“One of the accused persons Kelvin Dendera was reported to have accused the now deceased of stealing his tennis shoes.

“He is alleged to have assaulted the now deceased with the help of Anold Shoriwa using an iron bar and stashed his body under a bed when they saw that he was unconscious.

“The two left the house and handed themselves to Kuwadzana police the following day leading to their arrest.

“As police we are urging people to report all cases to their nearest police stations other than taking the law into their own hands.

“People should respect the sanctity of life and solve their issues amicably,” said Insp Chazovachii.

H-Metro established that Matsauko separated with his wife Josephine Kwari, 27, sometime in September last year and left his job as a kombi driver plying Kuwadzana-Mbare route and relocated to Kuwadzana to stay with Dendera at the house where the incident took place.

“I was affected by the death of my two children’s father although we had separated,” said Kwari.

“He used to love his beer when he was still driving a commuter omnibus before the lockdown and failed to look after his children leading to our separation.

“From there he was a man of no fixed lodgings only to hear about his death and that he was staying with Dendera’s lodgings,” she said.

Dendera’s sister Doleen Masauko said the late will be buried at his home village in Karoi.

“We have lost a brother and bread winner,” said Doleen.

“My father is on his way from the village and if everything goes accordingly he will be buried in Karoi,” she said. hmetro

