Murray vs Tsitsipas LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court as play resumes

sitsipas vs Murray LIVE!
Andy Murray is just one set away from a statement Wimbledon victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas as play resumes on Centre Court this afternoon. An 11pm curfew halted the two-time winner’s epic charge under the roof late last night, having come from a set down to take a 2-1 lead into Friday despite slipping and yelling out in pain in worrying scenes during the third set.
Murray will hope to have shrugged off that groin issue and recovered his body sufficiently to try and finish the job with the roof back open today, on the 10th anniversary of the Scot’s first title at the All England Club. Those watching will be anticipating more of the same after a trademark display of grit, skill and grasscourt nous saw him go up 6-7 (3) 7-6 (2) 6-4 on the Greek world No5.
Murray is joined in action on a busy day five at SW19 by fellow Britons Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic also out on court this afternoon. Follow the resumption of Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Dom Smith at Wimbledon below!
Live updates
3-2 Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas 7-6(3), (2)6-7, 4-6, 3-2 Murray
Tsitsipas offers Murray 15-15 and 30-30 chances, but Murray is unable to capitalise as the Greek doesn’t put a foot wrong at those moments.
On serve still.
Murray survives an arduous service game
Tsitsipas 7-6(3), (2)6-7, 4-6, 2-2 Murray
Great serve Murray to begin with, immediately followed by a really poor net miss.
Judy Murray at one side of the box and Kim at the other are then clapping as Murray attacks aggressively at the net and puts a backhand volley away down the line.
Murray appears to be struggling a little with the sun in his eyes, twice aborting a service throw in this game. But from 30-30, he gets himself up to the net well to bring up a game point.
Tsitsipas gets a net shot of his own which he nonchelantly taps over. Deuce. Murray under pressure.
Top serve for advantage Murray, but one mid-rally shot of his is then weak and Tsitsipas brings it back to deuce.
Excellent second serve for another advantage. Tsitsipas nets. On level terms again.
Really good serving again from Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas 7-6(3), (2)6-7, 4-6, 2-1 Murray
There is an amazing Murray shot in this game to bring up 15-15, when Tsitsipas tries to drop-shot him but Murray gets there and slams the ball away cross-court.
An ace makes it 30-15, before Murray makes an unforced error into the net for 40-15. Ace for the game. Superb from the world No5.
Murray responds
Tsitsipas 7-6(3), (2)6-7, 4-6, 1-1 Murray
Murray starts strongly with an unreturned serve, then sends Tsitsipas right into the edges of the court to make it 30-0. A miss from Tsitsipas brings up 40-0 to Murray. Murray just misses with his fourth serve when some in the crowd thought it was an ace.
But on second serve, Tsitsipas hits the tape and misses and Murray holds really well.
Tsitsipas with a strong hold to start
Tsitsipas 7-6(3), (2)6-7, 4-6, 1-0 Murray
Despite an incorrect challenge from Tsitsipas when he claims Murray’s shot was out but in fact it was in, the Greek is able to show his big serving once more.
It’s a comfortable hold for Tsitsipas who gets the first game under his belt after the restart.
The players are out and warming up
30 seconds to go in the warmup as the match prepares to restart…
Murray v Tsitsipas is next!
Alcaraz wraps it up in straight sets: 6-4, 7-6, 6-3. He’s into the third round.
That means Murray v Tsitsipas for what is left of an awesome match is up next on Centre Court.
Alcaraz just doing an on-court interview at the moment.
Centre Court update
The match is due to be completed second on Centre Court this afternoon, after world No1 Carlos Alcaraz has finished his match against Frenchman Alexandre Muller.
Alcaraz is currently two sets up and winning the third set 4-3 with Muller currently serving.
Seedings and ceilings
Tsitsipas is the world No5 and the fifth seed at Wimbledon this year. Murray, meanwhile, is ranked No40 in the world.
The Greek’s best Grand Slam performances were runs to the final at the 2021 French Open and the Australian Open earlier this year.
Murray is, of course, a two-time Wimbledon champion and also won the 2012 US Open.
Stat attack
Andy Murray played to an exceptional level in all three sets last night, especially considering he is 36, the oldest player in the world’s top 50, and has a metal hip.
But whereas his first serves were 60 percent accurate over the first two sets, a stonking 86 percent of them found their way into play in the third set. That was when he played his best tennis.
