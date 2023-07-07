22
Murray vs Tsitsipas LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court as play resumes

sitsipas vs Murray LIVE!

Andy Murray is just one set away from a statement Wimbledon victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas as play resumes on Centre Court this afternoon. An 11pm curfew halted the two-time winner’s epic charge under the roof late last night, having come from a set down to take a 2-1 lead into Friday despite slipping and yelling out in pain in worrying scenes during the third set.

Murray will hope to have shrugged off that groin issue and recovered his body sufficiently to try and finish the job with the roof back open today, on the 10th anniversary of the Scot’s first title at the All England Club. Those watching will be anticipating more of the same after a trademark display of grit, skill and grasscourt nous saw him go up 6-7 (3) 7-6 (2) 6-4 on the Greek world No5.


