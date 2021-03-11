[Music Premiere] Juli A – “Shake” « tooXclusive

Red Buffy “Juli A” returns with his first official 2021 release “Shake“, an afropop dance vibe to serve as a follow up to last year’s Kpekus single. Song Co.Produced by himself alongside South African producer, “Eric Maero”, with a nicely edited eye catching Lyric Video by “Maher Graphics”, “Juli A” is ready to bring in that new music energy as he prepares to take his Red Buffy Lifestyle across Ghana and Kigali next month in preparation for his last years postponed eye foundation volunteer program.

Also coming from Juli and the RedBuffy team this year would be more collaborations and an E.P. For now You can click the download button below to get the new song, Enjoy and Shake!

DOWNLOAD MP3

WATCH VIDEO

LYRICS

[Intro]Red buffy got the musicIt’s allowed, ( It’sallowed )Loving is allowed, ( It’s allowed )It’s allowed, ( It’s allowed )Touching is allowed, ( It’s allowed )It’s allowed, ( It’s allowed )It’s allowedEhh heh [Pre-Chorus]Shake it for me, me i want to spend money o( Spend money o )Everything na double double for my banny oDouble bakassi, ( Back yard )She carry for back eShea fine pass Agbani, ( Agbani )Shea fine pass Agbani [Chorus]Shake for me oBanny make you shake for me oShake for meShake for me oBanny make you shake for me o, ( Shake )Make you shake for me [Bridge]Girl articulateBad girl you know articulateNa me be the ginger, ( Ginger )Girl I get ginger, ( Ginger )You know my name [Verse 1]Baby, ( Baby )Call me Juli baby, ( Baby )Roll with meRoll with meControl you my baby, ( Woo )I go drive you crazy, ( Crazy )Roll with Juli baby, ( Baby )Roll with me, roll with meControl you my baby, be my babyEh [Pre-Chorus]Shake it for me, me i want to spend money o( Spend money o )Everything na double double for my banny oDouble bakassi, ( Back yard )She carry for back eShea fine pass Agbani, ( Agbani )Shea fine pass Agbani[Chorus]Shake for me oBanny make you shake for me oShake for meShake for me oBanny make you shake for me o, ( Shake )Make you shake for me [Bridge]Girl articulateBad girl you know articulateNa me be the ginger ni, ( Ginger )Girl I get ginger ni, ( Ginger )I be new Terry ginger [Verse 2]Girl come give poko, ( Poko )Right inside me condo, ( Condo )You dey high like coco, make my neighbor’s call the popo( Call the popo )Girlie give me poko, ( Poko )Right ina me condo, ( Condo)You dey high like cocoMake my neighbor’s call the popo, ( Call the popo )Call the popo [Pre-Chorus]Shake it for me, me i want to spend money o( Spend money o )Everything na double double, for my banny oDouble bakassi, ( Back yard )She carry for back eShea fine pass Agbani, ( Agbani )Shea fine pass Agbani [Chorus]Shake for me oBanny make you shake for me oShake for meShake for me oBanny make you shake for me o, ( Shake )Make you shake for me [Bridge]Girl articulateBad girl you know articulateNa me be the ginger, ( Ginger )Girl I get ginger, ( Ginger )You know my name [Outro]It’s allowed, ( It’s allowed )Loving is allowed, ( It’s allowed )It’s allowed, ( It’s allowed )Touching is allowed, ( It’s allowed )It’s allowed, ( It’s allowed )It’s allowedEhh hehRed buffy got the music