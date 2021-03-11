[Music Premiere] Juli A – “Shake” « tooXclusive
Red Buffy “Juli A” returns with his first official 2021 release “Shake“, an afropop dance vibe to serve as a follow up to last year’s Kpekus single. Song Co.Produced by himself alongside South African producer, “Eric Maero”, with a nicely edited eye catching Lyric Video by “Maher Graphics”, “Juli A” is ready to bring in that new music energy as he prepares to take his Red Buffy Lifestyle across Ghana and Kigali next month in preparation for his last years postponed eye foundation volunteer program.
Also coming from Juli and the RedBuffy team this year would be more collaborations and an E.P. For now You can click the download button below to get the new song, Enjoy and Shake!
WATCH VIDEO
LYRICS[Intro]Red buffy got the music
It’s allowed, ( It’sallowed )
Loving is allowed, ( It’s allowed )
It’s allowed, ( It’s allowed )
Touching is allowed, ( It’s allowed )
It’s allowed, ( It’s allowed )
It’s allowed
Ehh heh [Pre-Chorus]Shake it for me, me i want to spend money o
( Spend money o )
Everything na double double for my banny o
Double bakassi, ( Back yard )
She carry for back e
Shea fine pass Agbani, ( Agbani )
Shea fine pass Agbani [Chorus]Shake for me o
Banny make you shake for me o
Shake for me
Shake for me o
Banny make you shake for me o, ( Shake )
Make you shake for me [Bridge]Girl articulate
Bad girl you know articulate
Na me be the ginger, ( Ginger )
Girl I get ginger, ( Ginger )
You know my name [Verse 1]Baby, ( Baby )
Call me Juli baby, ( Baby )
Roll with me
Roll with me
Control you my baby, ( Woo )
I go drive you crazy, ( Crazy )
Roll with Juli baby, ( Baby )
Roll with me, roll with me
Control you my baby, be my baby
Eh [Pre-Chorus]Shake it for me, me i want to spend money o
( Spend money o )
Everything na double double for my banny o
Double bakassi, ( Back yard )
She carry for back e
Shea fine pass Agbani, ( Agbani )
Shea fine pass Agbani
Banny make you shake for me o
Shake for me
Shake for me o
Banny make you shake for me o, ( Shake )
Make you shake for me [Bridge]Girl articulate
Bad girl you know articulate
Na me be the ginger ni, ( Ginger )
Girl I get ginger ni, ( Ginger )
I be new Terry ginger [Verse 2]Girl come give poko, ( Poko )
Right inside me condo, ( Condo )
You dey high like coco, make my neighbor’s call the popo
( Call the popo )
Girlie give me poko, ( Poko )
Right ina me condo, ( Condo)
You dey high like coco
Make my neighbor’s call the popo, ( Call the popo )
Call the popo [Pre-Chorus]Shake it for me, me i want to spend money o
( Spend money o )
Everything na double double, for my banny o
Double bakassi, ( Back yard )
She carry for back e
Shea fine pass Agbani, ( Agbani )
Shea fine pass Agbani [Chorus]Shake for me o
Banny make you shake for me o
Shake for me
Shake for me o
Banny make you shake for me o, ( Shake )
Make you shake for me [Bridge]Girl articulate
Bad girl you know articulate
Na me be the ginger, ( Ginger )
Girl I get ginger, ( Ginger )
You know my name [Outro]It’s allowed, ( It’s allowed )
Loving is allowed, ( It’s allowed )
It’s allowed, ( It’s allowed )
Touching is allowed, ( It’s allowed )
It’s allowed, ( It’s allowed )
It’s allowed
Ehh heh
Red buffy got the music