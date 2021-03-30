Musical duos killing it in the South African music industry

South African music is doing the most in the world, and we have some musical duos playing major roles in serving irresistible sounds.

Some of the duo’s killing it in the industry are twins, while a few aren’t biologically related.

The duos are either music producers or singers and we’re going to list South African musical duos killing it in the music industry.

1. Scorpion Kings

Scorpion Kings comprises of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, who are known to function independently and also together. The duo are behind lots of Amapiano hit songs like Sponono. Lawd Phori is a versatile music artist, while Kabza is known to be the Amapiano King.

2. Major League DJz

Bandile and Banele Mbere are twin brothers and they are the Major League DJz. The duo have worked on different genre, but they’re presently known for their Amapiano mixes. The duo are on fire currently, and one major thing that got them famous is the weekly Balcony Mixes which premiered on YouTube. They are also music producers.

3. Blaq Diamond

Blaq Diamond is a South African Afro pop duo from Ladysmith KwaZulu-Natal. They met in 2010 on a school trip where both participated in a music cypher in the school bus. They signed to record label Ambitiouz Entertainment, releasing their debut album Inqola in 2017, earning them two SAMA nominations. Theri most recent hit single is Summer Yo Muthi.

4. Black Motion

Black Motion musical group was formed in early 2010 when Robert Mahosana (DJ Murda Bongz) and percussionist Thabo ‘Smol’ Mabogwane decided to work together. Their breakthrough came with the hit ‘Banane Mavoko’ (clap your hands) featuring the late Jah Rich. In 2020, the duo celebrated their 10th anniversary together and marked it with an album titled; The Healers: The Last Chapter. The project got many scared, thinking they’d split, but the two later cleared the air, that they are very much together.

5. Mafikizolo

Mafikizolo comprises of two singers, Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza. Just in case you don’t know, they aren’t married to each other. Theo is married to his wife and has a child. While Nciza is a mother of 3 boys, but split with their father. The duo have been together since 1996, and they’ve made much success.

6. MFR Souls

MFR Souls’ names are Tumelo Maero Nedondwe and Tumelo Force Mabe. In 2019, they made headlines with their hit song Love You Tonight featuring big names DJ Maphorisa, Sha Sha, Kabza De Small. The duo have bagged awards and have non-South African audience too.

7. Qwabe Twins

Qwabe Twins refers to twins Viggy and Virginia Qwabe who participated in the 2019 SA Idols, a singing competition. … Viggy and Virginia started singing and composing songs from an early age at church. After their exist from SA idols, DJ Tira and some persons in SA music industry welcomed them and guided them. The twins are also making moves in the industry.