My Jozi My SPAR Challenge – Dance Your Way to R20K – Shopping in Jozi is about to get a whole lot more fun. Known for its hustle, bustle, and unstoppable energy, Johannesburg is a city that thrives on creativity, rhythm, and community spirit. From 30 July to 31 October 2025, SPAR is tapping into that pulse. This, with the launch of the “My Jozi My SPAR Dance Edition” challenge. Giving shoppers the chance to swap their trolleys for dance moves and compete for a grand prize of R20,000. The campaign transforms everyday grocery runs into a celebration of Jozi’s unique vibe. Turning store aisles into dance floors and inviting shoppers to bring their best moves to life.

My Jozi My SPAR Dance Edition challenge

Participants are encouraged to film creative dance videos in their local SPAR. Post them on TikTok and tag @MySPAR Use the hashtag #MyJoziSPARDance. To show off local pride, entries must also include the hashtag of the specific store where the video was filmed. (e.g. #SPARBroadacres).

Maxine D’Amico, Inland Promotions & Advertising Manager at SPAR, says: “We wanted to turn shopping into more than a routine – into a moment of joy. Jozi is all about energy, creativity, and community spirit, and this campaign captures that perfectly.”

Entries judged on creativity, originality, and Jozi flair! One talented dancer walks away with the R20,000 grand prize.

Beyond the competition, the challenge aims to celebrate the magic of Johannesburg, bringing communities together, and cementing SPAR’s reputation as a dynamic and community-focused brand. One that knows how to keep things fresh and fun.

About The SPAR Group

The SPAR Group Ltd is a warehousing and distribution business listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The group own the SPAR retail brand. Essentially, they support a network of independent retailers who trade under the brand through distribution centres. SPAR forms part of SPAR International. They are present in 44 countries and have 240 distribution centres that serve 13 million customers each day. The SPAR Group Ltd, headquartered in Durban, South Africa, are present in nine countries. They have 10 distribution centres and serve 3 768 retail members through 14 store formats every day.

For more, please visit www.spar.co.za or thespargroup here