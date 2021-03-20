Nandi Madida turns 33 : 5 times she served beauty goals

Nadia Madida is excited to be a year older today, as she turns 33-year-old.

Taking to social media, the multi-talented star announced this Saturday is her birthday, and lots of celebs and fans wished her a happy birthday.

This time last year, the singer did a virtual birthday party due to the pandemic.

Nandi is super talented. Aside being a singer and actress; she’s also a good stylist and her hands are skilled when it comes to art-work.

The SA star has served amazing face and hair goals on social media, and it’s assumed that these gained her a role on America singer, Beyonce’s 2020 project, Black Is King.

Check out 5 times Nandi served major goals using her face and hair:



