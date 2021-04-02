Nasty C falls for ‘April Fool’ prank

Nasty C fell for an April fool prank after Jay Z’s alleged tracklist for his next album was released.

Jay Z and other artists started trending as many of their fans passed around the tracklist.

The alleged album titled, Ascension album featuring all the top rappers in Africa was actually a prank to fool so many.

Nasty C fell for it as he reposted the tracklist on his social media.

The stacked tracklist included 16 songs and collaborations with H.E.R., Beyoncé, Rick Ross and more, as well as African artists like Sarkodie, Femi Kuti, Olamide and Nasty C.

However, while fans quickly got excited about the “surprise” upcoming album from Hov, NotJustOk concluded their report with, “As much as we hope JAY-Z collaborates with African acts in the future… we just want to say Happy April Fool’s Day.”

Nasty C’s fans quickly went to his comment section to let him know that all was a prank but the star is yet to delete the tweet.

See tweet below: