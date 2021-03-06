Nasty C Highlights The Difference Between Working With American DJs And South African DJs

Nasty C Highlights The Difference Between Working With American DJs And South African DJs. Nasty C has been making headlines for a number of reasons recently, mainly because he has won over the hearts of many fans locally and globally with his music.

Nasty C recently appeared on an interview with YFM DJ, DJ Sabby to talk about the success of his music globally and his investments amongst other things. DJ Sabby specifically asked Nasty C what the difference was between working with American DJs and South African DJs.

DJ Sabby asked the question because Nasty C released a mixtape with American DJ, DJ Whoo Kid. Nasty mentioned that the main difference between the two was speed, he said that American DJs don’t play around.

“They don’t mess around. There’s no I’m gonna get back to you in like three days. No, it’s tapping in every single day. Multiple times a day, have you done this song? I got more beats for you. There’s another artist, do you like his sound? Let’s do this. What do you think about the imagery?” He explained.

He also mentioned that the studio sessions are different. He said that when he is in America he does four sessions back to back everyday for 7-8 days straight.

Nasty rounded up his answer by saying when it’s time to work, American DJs press you.

When asked what he feels should change about the SA hip-hop work ethic, he said that rappers should drop the notion that they can only go into studio when they’re working on a project.

He also said he feels that rappers should drop their egos and join in the power of collaboration because rappers are starting to sound the same.

He lastly mentioned that what should change is the marketing strategies of their work.

Check out Nasty C’s Interview with DJ Sabby here:

