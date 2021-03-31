The post Nasty C Reacts To Impersonator Asking Fans For Money appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Nasty C Reacts To Impersonator Asking Fans For Money. Nasty C has quickly risen to become a global hip hop sensation. He is loved globally as much as he is locally and sometimes fans might use his fame to take advantage of other people.

Most times because of their fame, rappers will always have problems with a number of fake accounts that pop up after their fame. Sometimes fans get confused which social media account is the rapper’s.

The Black And White rapper recently took to Instagram to react to someone who was impersonating him to get money from fans. The fake account sent a DM claiming to be Nasty C’s private account and that he reached his bank limit so he needed to borrow R3000. The account also hilariously sent a picture of Nasty to prove that it was indeed the rapper.

The message wrote, “Waddup Dawg this is Nasty C I’m using my private account. Look dawg I reached my bank limit and imma need to borrow 3k I’ll pay you tomorrow morning. Here’s proof it’s me.“

Nasty C reacted to the message and said that if any of his friends fall for something like that he would just laugh at them. His caption wrote, “If anyone of my actual friends fall for this I’m really just gonna laugh at you.“

Nasty C has already begun 2021 on a fantastic note. The rapper branched outside of music to launch his own podcast in partnership with Old Mutual, and also plans to grow his empire by launching a clothing line. On the music end of things, He released the music video for his track with Ari Lennox Black And White. The music video has been viewed over 2.4 Million times.

He did mention that he plans to drop a project in 2021. This will come after Zulu Man With Some Power that was received quite well by fans.

