Nasty C Shares His Number One Goal For His Music In The United States. Nasty C has won over the hearts of a wider audience in the United States with his tracks. The rapper has grown from a young rapper from Durban to being signed to one of the biggest record labels in the world Def Jam. While pushing his music he is also aiming to expand his empire on a few ways.

In an educational conversation with Yvette Gayle from the Africa Creative Agency and Justin Duran from Def Jam Records on the Zulu Man With Some Power Podcast, Nasty C highlighted the number one goal he has for himself in terms of his music in the United States. The three industry professionals spoke about a number of topics before Nasty let slip of what his eyes are set on.

The Black And White rapper mentioned that his goal is to have his music go Platinum in the United States. He mentioned that going Platinum in South Africa is completely different to the States.

“To go Platinum in the States. Because Platinum here is way different. Platinum here is like 35, do you know what I mean? It’s very low, but also it’s like, perspective.” Nasty C said.

Yvette also shed some light on the topic mentioning that to sell Gold in the United States is to sell 500 000 copies, which is significantly lower than the South African Gold certification status.

Yvette and Justin reassured Nasty C that his goal is attainable and that they would help him achieve his goal.

Nasty C recently explained why he wouldn’t move to the United States. He explained that moving to another country will require him to be in quarantine for 14 days which would take too much time out of his schedule.

Check out the latest episode of the Zulu Man With Some Power Podcast here: