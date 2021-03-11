Nasty C Shares What Genre Of Beats He Started Making Before Hip-Hop. Nasty C has grown to be one of the best rappers not only locally but internationally too. His list of features includes the likes of T.I, French Montana, AKA and Emtee. Just like every successful artist, he started somewhere.

Superstar DJ Black Coffee and TV presenter Scoop Makhatini recently featured on the latest episode of Nasty C‘s Zulu Man With Some Power podcast. The three industry greats spoke about the journey from being a local success to growing one’s brand exponentially on an international scale.

Scoop Makhatini asked the two successful artists where their love for music began and how they began their journey in the music industry. Nasty C mentioned that when he was 9 years old, he fell in love with music as a whole while being transported to school in a mini bus.

He explains that the school bus driver went from playing Mariah Carey’s hit song Touch My Body to making the switch to hip-hop. He was properly introduced to the beat making process when his older brother used to make house beats. He then revealed what genre of beats he used to start making.

“Because he was the oldest and I was the youngest, we would always be the first ones to get home before everyone else. So I used to be around him anyways watching him make beats not really paying attention. Then after the school bus incident, I just asked him to teach me how to make beats, and then I actually started making Gqom beats.” Nasty explained.

He explained that he would make Gqom beats, and then he would remake the beats of popular songs from Lil Wayne and Soulja Boy. He would re-rap their songs but change a few words up to make it his.

Check out the third episode of Nasty C’s Zulu Man With Some Power Podcast here: