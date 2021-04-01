Nasty C to experiment with other genres

Nasty C is famously known as a hip hop artist, and his skills has gained him a large audience both at the national and international level.

In an interview with the UK’s Mixtape Madness, the rapper says he will like to try out other genres; and he was specific by stating two genres, which are – Electro Dance Music (EDM) and Trap.

“Most of the stuff I want to test, I’ve already experimented with it in the studio but nobody has ever heard it. What I want to do is find a way to put it out or give it to a DJ,” said Nasty C.

“I feel like if I was to find the perfect producer who would know how to flip it, give it to me how I would want it or how I would make it, then yeah,” he said.