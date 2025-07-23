Nat Geo marks 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina – Hurricane Katrina, one of the deadliest and most devastating natural disasters in U.S. history, roared into southeastern Louisiana. It tore through the Gulf Coast with catastrophic power, driving a massive storm surge toward the city and the people of New Orleans. With no rescue in sight, the residents who were left to face the rising floodwaters alone became heroes, fighting to survive against unimaginable odds.

The 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

Now, as the world approaches the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, National Geographic will premiere Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time, a groundbreaking five-part documentary series that offers an unprecedented, heart-pounding look at the disaster directly from those who lived through it.

The series will premiere on two evenings: the first three episodes will air back-to-back on Sunday 27 July; followed by the fourth and fifth episodes premiering on Sunday 3 August, on National Geographic (DStv 181 and StarTimes 220) from 21:00 (CAT) on both nights.

More about Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time Docu-series

Oscar®-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy®-winning producer Jonathan Chinn’s production company Lightbox (“The Diamond Heist,” “TINA”, “Whitney,” “LA 92”) and Oscar, Golden Globe® and GRAMMY®-nominated filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s production company Proximity Media (“Sinners,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy”) joined forces in a powerful collaboration that combines cinematic storytelling with the clear-eyed perspective of two decades of hindsight.

The most intimate and profound exploration

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time offers the most intimate and profound exploration into the wide-ranging impacts of the disaster to date. Weaving together critical moments of the crisis and the past events that precipitated it, the series delivers an unparalleled, emotionally raw examination of the storm’s personal, political and societal fallout.

“This is far more than a story about a storm,” said executive producers Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn (Lightbox). “It’s a compelling, essential reexamination of systemic failure and the enduring consequences of decisions made before, during and after the levees broke.”

“This series goes beyond the headlines. It reveals stories of survival, heroism and resilience,” added executive producers Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian (Proximity Media). “It’s a vital historical record and a call to witness, remember and reckon with the truth of Hurricane Katrina’s legacy.”

Aarchival footage and gut-wrenching eyewitness testimony

Through unprecedented access to archival footage and gut-wrenching eyewitness testimony, Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time is a gripping historical record of the storm and its aftermath. With unflinching urgency, the series exposes how a natural disaster became a national tragedy. The riveting, moment-by-moment portrayal offers new details of how the storm and ensuing flood unfolded in real time and transports viewers into the chaos that engulfed the city in the days leading up to and following the hurricane’s landfall.

Each episode immersed in lived experiences

At the helm of the series is Oscar-nominated director Traci A. Curry (“Attica”). Through Curry’s commitment to bold, empowering narratives, the series unfolds directly from the residents, first responders, and officials who were in New Orleans during the disaster. Each episode is immersed in their lived experiences and their voices present a captivating and powerful retelling and a necessary correction to persistent false narratives.

The partnership between Curry and the teams at Proximity Media and Lightbox signals a shift in how this story is told, centered on survivors’ voices, grounded in accountability, and focused on the enduring lessons of a tragedy.

Episode 1: The Coming Storm

It’s a typically vibrant New Orleans summer when Hurricane Katrina looms. Sitting in the bullseye of a Category 5, the city faces a reality check. With a delayed evacuation order, many are trapped and forced to brace for the storm’s fury. Residents recount for the first time how they navigated the impending disaster, capturing the harrowing experience of preparing for “The Big One.”

Episode 2: Worst Case Scenario

After Hurricane Katrina passed, citizens soon discovered the levees breached, quickly flooding New Orleans like a bathtub. First responders and everyday citizens jumped in heroically to save locals. Many residents were forced to flee their houses for dry land. As residents braved dangerous conditions to survive, ineptitude at all levels of government was exposed as the water rose.

Episode 3: A Desperate Place

Three days into the flood, rescue operations continue around the clock. Thousands remain trapped, as the government struggles to coordinate a rescue effort. Inside the Superdome, stories of resilience and survival emerge above the sometimes-horrific conditions. Meanwhile, media coverage shifts to emphasize disorder, focusing on looting rather than the thousands still stranded.

Episode 4: Shoot To Kill

In post-Katrina New Orleans, Gen. Honoré leads rescue efforts amid pressure to use force, while local heroes tirelessly save lives. Thousands remain stranded in their homes, the Superdome, the convention center, and along the interstate as evacuation efforts continue to fail. Tensions rise while violence erupts and militias target residents.

Episode 5: Wake Up Call

New Orleans’ resilient residents exit the city, forming part of the Katrina diaspora. As they navigate the uncertainty of how and when they might restore their lives, a plan for a new New Orleans takes shape. The future of the devastated city hangs in the balance as its residents struggle to return, rebuild and restart their lives even 20 years later.

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time is a Lightbox production, in association with Proximity Media for National Geographic. It is directed by Oscar-nominated Traci A. Curry. Oscar-winning Simon Chinn, Emmy-winning Jonathan Chinn, Myles Estey and Ted Skillman are executive producers for Lightbox.

Oscar, Golden Globe and GRAMMY-nominated Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Peter Nicks and Kalia King are executive producers. Kelli Buchanan is co-executive producer for Proximity Media.

For National Geographic, Sean David Johnson and Carolyn Payne executive produce. Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content.

