NCIS: Sydney Season 2 premieres this July – Sydney storms back onto Universal TV (DStv 117) with a gripping second season of high-stakes crime drama this month. The ten-part series premieres on Monday 21 July 2025, with new episodes airing every Monday at 8pm until 22 September.

Having only just found their feet, the second season sees NCIS: Sydney square off against a much more powerful adversary. The investigation into Rankin reveals a looming destructive chaos that threatens the stability of the region. The cases are bigger, locations more exotic, the stakes much higher. With everything on the line, will NCIS: Sydney triumph against all odds – or be torn apart at their very core?

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 Cast

The NCIS: Sydney Season Two team is led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey. She is played by Olivia Swann. Her 2IC Australian Federal Police counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey is played by Todd Lasance.

They are joined by Sean Sagar (The Covenant, Mea Culpa) as NCIS Special Agent, DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin, Bad Behaviour) as AFP Liaison Officer, Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel (Shantaram, Halifax: Retribution) as AFP Forensic Scientist, Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson and William McInnes (The Newsreader, Total Control) as AFP Forensic Pathologist, Dr Roy Penrose.

NCIS: Sydney is produced by Endemol Shine Australia for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Season 2 of NCIS: Sydney premieres on Universal TV on 21 July at 8pm. New episodes air every Monday until the season finale on 22 September 2025.

Universal TV is available on DStv Channel 117 across Africa.