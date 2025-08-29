Ndlovu Youth Choir 2025 Heritage Tour – Sunbet Arena

South Africa’s beloved musical ambassadors, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, are thrilled to culminate their 2025 Heritage Tour with a grand finale at Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on Heritage Day itself, 24 September. This will be a vibrant, high-energy celebration of South African music, dance, and unity, in association with Jacaranda FM as the official media partner.

From their electrifying performances on America’s Got Talent to sold-out stages across the globe, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has captured hearts around the world with their vibrant fusion of song, dance, and African spirit.

Bringing that same magic home in an afternoon of rhythm, soul, this will be more than a concert; it will showcase the unbreakable South African spirit as the audience experiences the pride, the joy, the energy, and the power of a performance that reminds us: This is who we are. This is home.

Ndlovu Youth Choir Heritage Tour 2025

DATE: Wednesday, 24 September 2025 TIME: 15h00 COST: R200 per person via Webtickets VENUE: SunBet Arena, Time Square, Shop G03, Time Square, 209 Aramist Avenue, Menlyn, Pretoria RESTRICTIONS: No under 3s

More about the Heritage Tour

This vibrant, high-energy celebration of South African music, dance, and unity will reach communities across the country this September. This tour marks their most ambitious local journey yet, with a heartfelt focus on small towns and underserved communities. For many audiences, it will be their first opportunity to witness the Choir’s full-scale international production live in their hometown.

Every show will be a joyful and interactive experience. Filled with reimagined traditional African songs, original local compositions, and iconic global hits. Audiences are invited to stand, sing, and dance as they celebrate the spirit of our nation. Not just the music, but its people.

Bookings for the 2025 Heritage Tour at www.webtickets.co.za