Ndlovu Youth Choir record translated ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’ – The Ndlovu Youth Choir has released their powerful new recording of Bohemian Rhapsody. Originally performed by Queen, this version holds a historic distinction. It is the first translated recording of the iconic song ever! It was approved by Queen’s surviving members, Brian May and Roger Taylor.

More about Ndlovu Youth Choir’s translated version

Performed in isiZulu, the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s rendition captures the emotion, drama, and artistry of the original, while infusing it with their signature African harmonies and spirit.

Choir Master Ralf Schmitt expressed the collective excitement of the group: “Securing the rights to perform and record Bohemian Rhapsody has been a long and patient journey. Many role players around the world working together to make this dream possible. The Choir is thrilled to share this very special version with audiences everywhere. To have the blessing of Brian May and Roger Taylor is an immense honor. We cannot wait for the world to hear it.”

Ndlovu Youth Choir 2025 Heritage Tour

The release of Bohemian Rhapsody comes just ahead of another major milestone for the Choir. Their 2025 Heritage Tour. This vibrant, high-energy celebration of South African music, dance, and unity will reach communities across the country this September. This tour marks their most ambitious local journey yet, with a heartfelt focus on small towns and underserved communities. For many audiences, it will be their first opportunity to witness the Choir’s full-scale international production live in their hometown.

Every show will be a joyful and interactive experience. Filled with reimagined traditional African songs, original local compositions, and iconic global hits. Audiences are invited to stand, sing, and dance as they celebrate the spirit of our nation. Not just the music, but its people. Bookings for the 2025 Heritage Tour at www.webtickets.co.za