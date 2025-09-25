Nelly Furtado Transformation Revealed Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

The I’m Like A Bird songstress became a showstopper at the Boardmasters Festival as she performed in a green body-hugging top and matching ruffled micro shorts. She complemented the look with an olive green faux fur shrug, knee-high boots, and oversized sunglasses.

Months before her performance, she dropped thirst traps on Instagram, which showed her sporting a neon orange bikini.

“​​HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART. THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR,” she wrote in the caption.

Furtado added: “This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within. I had to pursue some legal action against a few charlatans online selling services based on selling health and beauty myths about me.”

She also set the record straight about plastic and cosmetic surgery rumors, explaining, “For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently. So far, I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind, but I do have a loving, old-school facialist whom I purchase serums and creams from, and I started that when I was 20. The day before photo shoots and red carpets, I drink a lot of water and sleep on my back.”

“Sometimes on the red carpet or at photo shoots, my makeup artist uses face tape to give my eyes, skin, and makeup more lift. Sometimes my stylist uses body tape to give a certain look to different silhouettes,” she added. “Body makeup can also sometimes be contoured to achieve a certain look. Makeup can do magical things! So can great eyebrows! So can a great hairstylist! So can great underthings!”

Furtado concluded her post with a sweet reminder to fans to celebrate their individuality and bodies.