Neon Dreams Announce Sunshine Tour 2 – Canadian alt-pop duo Neon Dreams are bringing the sunshine back! Following the success of their 2023 SA tour, they’re hitting the road once again for Sunshine Tour 2, joined by South African rising star Booshle G and special guest BYRNE from New York.

“After the first sunshine tour there was this overwhelming amount of love and we felt it’s time to bring that vibration back to South Africa” says Neon Dreams lead singer Frank Kadillac.

Dates for the Sunshine Tour 2

4 Oct – Bloemfontein

10 Oct – Ballito

11 Oct – Durban

16 Oct – Cape Town

17 Oct – Stellenbosch

18 Oct – Durbanville

21 Oct – Kempton Park

23 Oct – Johannesburg

24 Oct – Krugersdorp

25 Oct – Pretoria

Tickets go live on Friday, 11 July at www.neondreams.ca/tour – get yours!

More about Neon Dreams

Neon Dreams, known for their genre-defying sound and deeply personal lyrics, have emerged as a global force over the past decade. With hits like ‘The Art of Letting Go’, ‘Life Without Fantasies’, ‘Little Dance’, and an acoustic album celebrating their 10th anniversary, they continue to evolve while staying true to their infectious spirit.

More about Booshle G

Booshle G, one of South Africa’s most exciting voices, continues to soar to new heights this year alone. From signing with US-label Nettwerk, performing to a sold-out show in London, and climbing the SA radio charts with his singles like ‘Broken Heart’ and ‘Best Life’, his momentum is undeniable.

More about BYRNE

A fresh new name on the line-up: BYRNE – a Brooklyn-based artist whose solo sound fuses pop, alternative, and folk with anthemic, feel-good energy. Known for his bold and emotionally charged songwriting, BYRNE brings a fresh, genre-blending presence that’s making waves on the global stage.

In true Neon Dreams style, the Sunshine Tour 2 promises to be a celebration of connection, good vibes, and great music. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering them for the first time, this is one tour you won’t want to miss!