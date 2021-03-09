Neshuro District Hospital in deplorable state – Tell Zimbabwe

Cattle patrolling at Neshuro Hospital

…hospital laundry hand-washed after washing

machines break down

…meals fire cooked as kitchen shuts down

Cephas Shava

MWENEZI- The conditions at Neshuro

District Hospital continue to decline after it emerged that the district’s

referral centre has been operating without a functional laundry section and

kitchen.

The

hospital’s washing machines reportedly broke down several months ago and

hospital staff are reportedly hand-washing dirty linen exposing themselves to

numerous health risks.

Owing

to broken down electrical utensils, the hospital’s kitchen section is also in

shambles leaving cooks to rely entirely on firewood for preparing patients’

meals.

TellZim

News’ visit at the hospital last Thursday, February 25, revealed that there was

nothing being done to improve the situation at the hospital.

With

the hospital’s ramshackle perimeter fence, Neshuro District Hospital resembles

an overcrowded paddock as domestic animals freely roam within the health center’s

yard.

Main

roads leading to the hospital are full of potholes with the most critical one,

the TNP road, which links the hospital to the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway in

dire need of urgent attention.

In a

telephone interview, the District Development Coordinator (DDC), Rosemary

Chingwe acknowledged some of the problems haunting the district hospital.

She

told TellZim News that the government working with other development partners

was working to address the situation at the hospital.

“The

hospital’s perimeter fence is in bad shape but we have decided to start with

working on the water situation.

“So far

a borehole which was funded by Unicef with the support from government is at

the final stage of being set up and Africa Ahead is the one implementing the

process.

“Everything

is now ready, it’s only a few water tests which are yet to be finalised for the

borehole to be completely set up.

“After

working on the hospital’s water situation we will focus on addressing the

institution’s problems which include laundry section, kitchen and its perimeter

fence,” said Chingwe.

The

district hospital has for years been experiencing erratic water supply from Zinwa.



At one

point in time, owing to the water crisis, the pediatric section of the hospital

was temporarily closed with authorities also forced to cut-back on new

admissions.