Nespresso and The Weeknd launch Samra Origins. – Nespresso has unveiled the global rollout of its latest African Origin coffee collection! Nespresso Samra Origins, by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

As the world’s number one artist on Spotify, The Weeknd is more than a musician. He’s a cultural icon shaping the passions and creativity of Gen Z and Millennials. Music and culture inspire today’s younger generation. Through this collaboration, Nespresso connects with them in a way that goes beyond coffee, honouring shared rituals, creativity, and self-expression.

This collaboration will enhance the coffee experience by blending Nespresso’s coffee expertise with The Weeknd’s unique artistry. Drawing from The Weeknd’s roots, Samra Origins is a love letter to his Ethiopian mother – Samra, whose unwavering support has shaped his path and inspired his artistry. With Samra Origins, Nespresso continues to evolve alongside a new generation of coffee drinkers, offering a modern, elevated coffee experience while staying true to the heritage and rituals that have shaped coffee culture.

“Coffee runs deep in my family culture, it’s about gathering, sharing, reflecting. That’s what Samra Origins and Nespresso mean to me – sharing a love of that tradition and making it accessible to many coffee lovers is truly incredible,” says Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

Launching in South Africa during Heritage Month, this celebration of African heritage reflects a deep connection to the continent’s coffee legacy. Positioning it not just as a product origin but as a source of pride.

“We’re thrilled to bring Samra Origins to South Africa during Heritage Month. More than coffee, this collection is an experience. It brings people together and reflects the richness of The Weeknd’s culture. The boldness of his vision. It’s a celebration of heritage, emotion, and self-expression. We can’t wait for South Africans to taste and share it,” says Gabriel Nobre, CEO of Nespresso South Africa.

More about the limited-edition Samra Origins

The limited-edition Samra Origins is a single-origin coffee featuring 100% Arabica from the Mount Kilimanjaro region in the Northern Highlands of Tanzania. Combining The Weeknd’s modern artistry and Nespresso’s coffee expertise, Samra Origins blends acidity and delicate fruit notes with dry cereal notes, creating an unforgettable coffee experience.

In South Africa, the Samra Origins collection will be available for the Nespresso Original machine from September, The Vertuo coffee capsule is launching in November of 2025, catering to a younger audience drawn to the unique brewing of Vertuo machines. The collection also includes exclusive accessories. This includes a tumbler and travel mug, brought to life with signature branding and an elevated colour scheme.

All limited-edition merchandise will draw inspiration from Ethiopian art. The logo features Amharic script, in the original writing of the name “Samra.” Amharic is one of the four official languages in Ethiopia today, a language Abel himself still fluently speaks and uses as creative inspirations.

“At Nespresso, we believe coffee and music have the power to transcend boundaries, bring people together, and inspire new connections. Working alongside Abel and Samra Origins has allowed us to blend our dedication to exceptional flavour with his visionary artistry. This collaboration is a celebration of how coffee and creativity can enrich lives. We are proud to welcome Abel and his fans to the Nespresso family,” says Philipp Navratil, Global CEO of Nespresso.

Follow Nespresso and Samra Origins on social media to keep up to date with all the latest news

Follow @samraorigins on Instagram

Catch @nespresso on TikTok here

Follow @nespresso on Instagram here