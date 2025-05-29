Nestlé commissions multi-million dollar roller dryer

MOREBLESSING MARANGE

Food and beverage giant Nestlé Zimbabwe has commissioned a fourth roller dryer at its Harare cereal production plant.

The US$7m investment is set to boost output by 35%, improving supply chain efficiency and reinforcing Zimbabwe’s role as a key manufacturing hub in the Eastern and Southern Africa region.

The new roller dryer complements three existing units and is expected to enhance processing capacity for cereals such as the popular Cerevita brand, a household staple in Zimbabwe and across neighboring countries.

Roller dryers are industrial machines that use heated rollers to apply pressure and remove moisture from paste-like materials. They are widely used in food processing and are essential for drying tuberous and bulbous crops, making them vital for cereal manufacturing.

Presiding over the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Industry and Commerce Mangaliso Ndlovu praised the initiative as a critical step toward industrial transformation and lauded Nestlé’s continued investment in Zimbabwe.

Nestlé Zimbabwe’s Market Head for East and Southern Africa Region, Nicole Roos, said the latest investment reflects the company’s strategic commitment to Zimbabwe as a priority market within its broader regional vision.

“Nestlé Zimbabwe is among local manufacturers that are investing heavily in Zimbabwe’s economic growth and vision of becoming an upper-middle-income society by 2030,” Roos said.

“Nestlé is focusing on Zimbabwe as a pivotal and strategic focus country in their Africa for Africa philosophy. They are excited to announce the commissioned new RD4 and its significance to the Zimbabwe market and people, symbolizing a US$7minvestment on the back of almost US$40m invested in the last 10 years.”

Khaled Ramadan, Managing Director and Cluster Head for Nestlé Greater Zambezi and East and Horn of Africa, said the company’s current monthly output of 730 tonnes will rise significantly with the introduction of the new equipment.

“This advancement not only streamlines supply chain efficiency but enables Nestlé to respond more swiftly to market demands ensuring reliable service to local and export markets,” he said.

“Moreover, this investment aligns seamlessly with the Zimbabwe industrial reconstitution and growth plan, enforcing national priorities such as food security, skills development and economic empowerment. At the heart of our cereal portfolio lies Cerevita, a product that families across the region trust and cherish. Cerevita represents more than just a delicious breakfast.”

The upgraded capacity will ensure improved availability of Cerevita and other cereal products in the local market, while bolstering exports to regional markets including Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.

Nestlé Zimbabwe has over the years positioned its Harare facility as a regional cereal manufacturing hub. With the new roller dryer now in place, the company is poised to increase its supply footprint and improve processing consistency, from raw material intake to final packaging.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce, meanwhile, continues to work closely with the private sector to advance economic recovery through the Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan. This includes forging public-private partnerships and signing memoranda of understanding to drive inclusive industrialisation.

Minister Ndlovu acknowledged the structural challenges facing industry, including informalisation, retooling gaps, smuggled goods, and high operational costs. However, he highlighted progress being made through concerted government and private sector collaboration.

“Admittedly, we still face challenges, such as the influx of smuggled and counterfeit products, the informalisation of some sectors of the economy, retooling gaps, and relatively high costs of doing business, among other challenges,” Ndlovu said.

“The government, working with the private sector, has been seized with addressing these challenges, and I am glad to say that there has been significant progress registered, and more work still lies ahead.”

He added that efforts under the Reconstruction and Growth Plan are focused on creating a supportive environment for business and laying the groundwork for the upcoming industrial development policy aligned with the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

“Through our Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan, priority is being given to improving the environment for industry and commerce to thrive. We are confident that by the end of the year, which is the expiration of our Reconstruction and Growth Plan, most of the bottlenecks weighing down our potential to grow will be eliminated,” he said.

“The aim of this transitional plan is to bridge the gaps and lay a foundation for future accelerated industrial growth, while aligning our upcoming industrial development policy with NDS2.”

As part of these efforts, the government has set up the Local Content Strategy Steering Committee for Manufacturing. The committee is tasked with overseeing the development and implementation of policies and programmes aimed at boosting local production and reducing import dependency.

Nestlé’s latest move also aligns with Zimbabwe’s localisation agenda. The fourth roller dryer will enable greater sourcing of raw materials locally, reduce reliance on imports, and create new opportunities in the agriculture and processing value chains.

The new equipment is expected to significantly enhance production efficiency and consistency, positioning Nestlé Zimbabwe to respond more effectively to both domestic and export demand.

By reinforcing its Harare operations, Nestlé is not only ramping up its contribution to food security but also driving industrial innovation and regional trade, helping position Zimbabwe as a vital node in Africa’s growing food manufacturing ecosystem.