Netherlands vs Austria: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Netherlands and Austria will both be looking to seal their places in the last 16 of Euro 2024 when they clash in the Group D finale on Tuesday.
The Dutch will make sure of a knockout berth simply by avoiding defeat in Berlin, having followed their opening 2-1 win over Poland secured by Wout Weghorst’s dramatic late winner in Hamburg last weekend with a hard-fought goalless draw against fellow European heavyweights France in Leipzig on Friday night.
Xavi Simons had a goal controversially ruled out in the second half that could have sealed the progress of Ronald Koeman’s side with a match to spare.
Four points would surely be enough to take the Netherlands through anyway, but they will want to top the group as they prepare to take on Austria.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Netherlands vs Austria is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off time on Tuesday June 25, 2024.
The match will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Where to watch Netherlands vs Austria
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 4:45pm. France vs Poland is on BBC One at the same time.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
Netherlands vs Austria team news
The Netherlands again did not appear to sustain any new injury problems against France, having also come through their opener with Poland unscathed.
Ajax forward Brian Brobbey was back on the bench after a hamstring injury, while Jeremie Frimpong for Joey Veerman was Koeman’s only change on Friday.
Changes will likely be kept to a minimum again against Austria as the Netherlands look to make sure of a top-two finish in the group.
Rangnick will have decisions to make in terms of his defensive make-up, having started with Max Wober and Kevin Danso at centre-back against France – the former scoring the decisive first-half own goal and the latter involved in the accidental collision which left Kylian Mbappe with a broken nose – before switching to Gernot Trauner and Philipp Lienhart against Poland, the former of whom was on target early.
On target: Marko Arnautovic was brought into the Austria team against Poland and scored from the penalty spot
Veteran Marko Arnautovic also replaced Michael Gregoritsch up front on Friday and will hope to retain his starting berth after scoring. Wolfsburg winger Patrick Wimmer could also come in after being sent on in place of Florian Grillitsch early in the second half against Poland.
The Netherlands lost both midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners to injury in the week leading up the tournament, while Austria are without talismanic captain David Alaba – who is still with the squad for support – plus the likes of Schlagers Xaver and Alexander, with Patrick Pentz replacing the latter in goal.
Netherlands vs Austria prediction
The Netherlands should be very wary of Austria, who have impressed in both games so far in Group D despite their narrow loss to France.
Under former Manchester United interim boss Rangnick, who recently rejected Bayern Munich to stay in his post, they are ultra-intense and aggressive, pressing relentlessly from the first whistle until the last.
This is a very disciplined and well-drilled Austria unit who are able to sustain their intensity and energy levels throughout the 90 minutes and are chomping at the bit to spring an upset after ensuring Poland were the first team to official exit the competition.
The Netherlands, though, were dominant against Poland and struggled to finish their glut of chances before being possibly unlucky not to have beaten France.
This is set up to be a fascinating and highly watchable contest between two good sides with designs on making noise in the knockouts.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
These two sides last met in the group stage of Euro 2020, when Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries were on target on home soil in Amsterdam in a 2-0 win that sent the Netherlands through to the last 16 for the first time since 2008 with a match to spare.
Netherlands vs Austria match odds
