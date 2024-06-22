35
33
32
38
40
24
20
18
8
2
22
13
15
37
14
31
11
16
46
23
48
44
25
34
43
10
39
4
9
5
1
29
3
30
26
49
Netherlands vs Austria: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Netherlands vs Austria: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-06-22Last Updated: 2024-06-22
335 3 minutes read

Netherlands and Austria will both be looking to seal their places in the last 16 of Euro 2024 when they clash in the Group D finale on Tuesday.

The Dutch will make sure of a knockout berth simply by avoiding defeat in Berlin, having followed their opening 2-1 win over Poland secured by Wout Weghorst’s dramatic late winner in Hamburg last weekend with a hard-fought goalless draw against fellow European heavyweights France in Leipzig on Friday night.


Source link

2024-06-22Last Updated: 2024-06-22
335 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

How to watch Wales vs Fiji for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

How to watch Wales vs Fiji for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

2023-09-10
Ex-Luton and Sheffield Wednesday striker is relieved of his duties by Blyth Spartans

Ex-Luton and Sheffield Wednesday striker is relieved of his duties by Blyth Spartans

2024-04-30
Just a moment…

Just a moment…

2023-06-12
Senegal vs Gambia LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Senegal vs Gambia LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2024-01-15
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo