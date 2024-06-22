Netherlands vs Austria: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Rangnick will have decisions to make in terms of his defensive make-up, having started with Max Wober and Kevin Danso at centre-back against France – the former scoring the decisive first-half own goal and the latter involved in the accidental collision which left Kylian Mbappe with a broken nose – before switching to Gernot Trauner and Philipp Lienhart against Poland, the former of whom was on target early.