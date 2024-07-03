Netherlands vs Turkey: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
The Dutch made relatively easy work of Romania on Tuesday evening, overcoming a slow start to win 3-0 in Munich and march into the last eight.
It was a strong bounce-back performance from Ronald Koeman’s side, who had been stunned by Austria last week after a goalless draw with France to follow a last-gasp win over Poland, squeezing through to the last 16 in the end as one of the four best third-place finishers at the tournament.
It is now a four-day turnaround for themselves and opponents Turkey, who have reached the quarter-finals of a major international tournament for the first time since 2008.
The winners of this match will go up against the winners of England’s Dusseldorf clash with Switzerland in the semi-finals in the so-called ‘easier’ half of the Euro 2024 draw.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Netherlands vs Turkey is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Saturday July 6, 2024.
The match will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Where to watch Netherlands vs Turkey
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Netherlands vs Turkey team news
Koeman rolled the dice with a start for Steven Bergwijn against Romania with little impact, hooking the player at half-time in favour of Malen, who went on to score twice and surely cement his starting spot.
That is likely to be the only change for the Dutch on Saturday, with no players suspended and his team otherwise looking settled with no fresh injury concerns of note.
Turkey will welcome back influential captain Hakan Calhanoglu and defender Samet Akaydin against the Dutch after both players served one-match bans against Austria.
Starting case: Donyell Malen scored twice off the bench as the Netherlands brushed aside Romania in the last 16
No fewer than 10 players ran the risk of suspensions in that game after a thoroughly ill-tempered final group game against the Czech Republic, with midfielders Orkun Kokcu – who limped off injured late on – and Ismail Yuksek both picking up second cautions of the tournament to rule them out this weekend.
Calhanoglu will come back in at the expense of Kokcu, though a replacement will be needed for Yuksek, with Borussia Dortmund’s Salih Ozcan likely to be recalled to partner Kaan Ayhan in deeper midfield.
Montella must choose between Akaydin and Abdulkerim Bardakci as a centre-back partner for Demiral against the Netherlands, with the latter having returned from suspension on Tuesday in an impressive rearguard showing.
Netherlands vs Turkey prediction
It’s been a little hard to get a read on the Netherlands at this tournament so far.
Dominant but wasteful against Poland, they needed Wout Weghorst to rescue a late victory off the bench before they looked flat in a goalless heavyweight draw with France but could have won again were Xavi Simons’ second-half goal not controversially ruled out.
Then their defensive frailties were fully exposed by Austria in a five-goal thriller, before they got a real confidence boost with a comfortable victory over an albeit middling Romania side.
It’s hard to know whether you can truly count them on the list of contenders, though in this half of the draw no one can be ruled out from making the final.
Turkey have been inconsistent too but shown real flashes of exciting quality led by talismanic youngster Arda Guler, outdueling debutants Georgia in a classic before being brushed aside by Portugal and leaving it very late to make their numerical advantage count against the Czech Republic, ahead of benefiting from a chaotic start against an out-of-sorts Austria.
We’re expecting a really entertaining affair here with plenty of action and incident, shaded by the Netherlands with Liverpool’s Gakpo no doubt enjoying a starring role once again.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The Dutch have the slight edge in terms of all-time head-to-head record, having thrashed Turkey 6-1 during their last meeting in World Cup qualifying back in September 2021, when Memphis Depay scored a hat-trick.
However, Turkey had won back-to-back meetings before that and were also beaten 6-1 by Austria in their previous match before exacting sweet revenge in Leipzig.
