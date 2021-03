I know most of you like me are stuck at home. Nothing to do 😠.Dancing can help you to manage stress and give you a better mood.So you think you can Dance?Email your favorite Amapiano Dance Moves, on your favorite latest song and become part of the challenge.FREE ADVERTISING ONLY!#SUPPORTING AFRICAN TALENTKaylovespirits@gmail.comKay Love Spirits on Instagram 😘See you there 🤗