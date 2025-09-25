New wave of listings to propel VFEX growth

LIVINGSTONE MARUFU

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) is poised for a new wave of listings, a development expected to drive significant growth on Zimbabwe’s foreign currency-denominated bourse.

Currently hosting 17 listings, the VFEX has attracted strong interest from both domestic and international investors seeking United States dollar-denominated securities, reinforcing its position as a strategic investment hub.

Board chairperson of Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Holdings’ (ZSEH), the parent company of VFEX, Caroline Sandura said the VFEX has cemented its appeal as a secure haven for investors, strengthening its value proposition in the financial markets.

“New listings are anticipated on the VFEX, which are expected to contribute to the full-year growth in trading values,” Sandura said, highlighting a 26% increase in secondary market activity during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

“The market activity for the group experienced substantial growth, resulting in overall improved performance,” she added.

Sandura pointed to the VFEX’s ongoing expansion and innovation, including the listing of Okavango Resources this month and the first Real Estate Investment Trust, the Eagle REIT in May this year.

The launch of Data Direct, a market data reporting platform providing comprehensive solutions to traders, investors, and finance professionals, has further enhanced the bourse’s attractiveness.

“The VFEX continues to offer a robust platform for investors seeking stability, transparency, and competitive returns,” Sandura said, noting that the bourse’s growth reflects rising investor confidence in United States dollar-denominated securities amid an evolving economic landscape.

