Clinical New Zealand show ruthless streak against Argentina to book Rugby World Cup final spot

Argentina 6-44 New Zealand

STADE DE FRANCE — A scintillating hat-trick of tries by Will Jordan moved the All Blacks’ right wing out on his own as the leading try scorer in the tournament as New Zealand outclassed Argentina in a one-sided first semi-final of the Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand will meet the winners of England and South Africa next Saturday in their fifth final, seeking a record fourth title.

The All Blacks had three tries in the first half, for a 20-6 lead, through Jordan, Jordie Barrett and Shannon Frizell.

It prematurely quietened a near capacity crowd to give a deflating feel of the calm after the storm of last weekend’s two epic quarter-finals in this stadium, when France and Ireland were knocked out by South Africa and New Zealand respectively.

Jordan’s first score in the 10th minute came with Argentina sucked into defending far too narrowly by good New Zealand rucking and pull-back passes including a beauty by the veteran lock, Sam Whitelock, who was in imperious form in his 152nd Test.

It put Jordan level with his France counterpart Damien Penaud on six World Cup tries but the New Zealander went clear at the top when he strolled in for his seventh with 61 minutes gone, and then chipped and chased for his eighth, which was New Zealand’s seventh on the night.

This was only the second Rugby World Cup semi-final after France versus England here in 2007 to feature two teams who had failed to win their pools.

But that fact, like so much else at this tournament, was a byproduct of the infamously lopsided pool draw.

New Zealand had been beaten by the highly-regarded French in the pool on the opening night, but they are now looking formidable, and ranked second in the world behind the South Africans.

You wonder if Nicolas Sanchez would have done a better, more controlling job at fly-half for Argentina than Santiago Carreras, who is at his best on the front foot.

The truth was Argentina needed 16 or 17 men on the field to outflank the New Zealand defence – it didn’t help when Whitelock nicked a line-out throw in a rare attacking position for the Pumas – and Emiliano Boffelli’s two first-half penalties aimed at building a score three points by three quickly were soon exposed as a lame effort in vain.

Frizell walked over the line after almost all the All Blacks’ forwards had handled in a move given thrilling impetus by the left wing Mark Telea – back in the team after a one-match punishment for a breach of in-house protocol – surging past five Argentina tacklers.

New Zealand had their fourth try 88 seconds into the second half, and what a belting finish it was by Aaron Smith as the scrum-half skipped and hitch-kicked past his opposite number Gonzalo Bertranou and the blindside wing Mateo Carreras. But Smith would doubtless acknowledge the big part played by a solid All Blacks nudge at the scrum wide on the right after Argentina had fumbled the kick-off.

Would New Zealand be tired after the exertions of the previous week against the Irish? If anything, they looked fresher than ever, recycling and going again with their trademark straight lines of running even when Marcos Kremer and company were smashing them back in the tackle.

Frizell’s second try on 48 minutes, for 34-6, was the signal for New Zealand to empty the replacements’ bench, to protect any lagging limbs among the tight forwards and the likes of Smith and Beauden Barrett and captain Sam Cane for the showdown to come.

A few tricky missed kicks by Mo’unga, and the daft indiscipline of Scott Barrett, not for the first time in his career, making a deliberate knock-down for a yellow card, were minor blips.