New Zealand vs England: Date, kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h results, odds

2024-07-03Last Updated: 2024-07-03
345 4 minutes read

England face New Zealand on Saturday as they begin one of the toughest tests that rugby union has to offer.

Steve Borthwick’s side head to Dunedin for the first Test of a two-match summer tour series against the All Blacks this month, with the concluding game to follow at Auckland’s Eden Park next weekend.

While this is a New Zealand side in a state of obvious transition under new head coach Scott Robertson, the replacement for Ian Foster, taking them on in their own backyard remains for many the ultimate challenge in the sport.

England warmed up for their trip to the Land of the Long White Cloud with a one-off Test in Japan last week, inflicting a heavy 52-17 defeat in their first reunion with former boss Eddie Jones – now back in charge of the Brave Blossoms after a disastrous second stint with Australia – since his sacking by the RFU after seven years at the Twickenham helm in December 2022.

Marcus Smith grabbed his fly-half starting opportunity with both hands in an eight-try demolition in Tokyo that was slightly soured by a late red card for Charlie Ewels that ruled the Bath lock out of the New Zealand leg of the trip.

But while that was a decent confidence-booster, this is a whole different level that England will need to rise to against a New Zealand outfit narrowly edged out by South Africa in the World Cup final in France in the autumn.

New Zealand vs England date, kick-off time and venue

The first Test between New Zealand and England takes place on Saturday July 6, 2024.

The match takes place at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, with kick-off scheduled for 8:05am BST – which is 7:05pm local time.

How to watch New Zealand vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the first Test is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage beginning on both channels at 7:30am.


