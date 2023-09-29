New Zealand vs Italy LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

A place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals is at stake tonight for the All Blacks and Azzurri with this the de facto decider for second place in Pool A.
Having already lost to France, New Zealand know that any more slip-ups will mean curtains for their dream of reclaiming the Web Ellis Cup – although they are big favourites to win this clash in Lyon. Ian Foster’s side thumped Namibia last time out and know that a good performance here is required to build some momentum for a potential last-eight meeting with a fierce Ireland side.
Italy have opened their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over Uruguay and Namibia, as was widely expected, and now resume their role as the underdogs in their bid to reach the quarter-finals for the first time. Follow New Zealand vs Italy LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!
Live updates
Matchweek four is already underway
We’ve already seen Uruguay down Namibia and Japan get the better of Samoa to kick off this weekend’s action.
Plenty of the big guns have the weekend off and those that are involved are facing some major underdogs.
Scotland face Romania tomorrow night before South Africa take on Tonga this Sunday.
Head-to-head record
It’s been entirely one-sided in these two nations’ history against each other. Italy’s closest result was a 31-21 defeat at Welford Road in the 1991 World Cup.
New Zealand wins: 15
Draws: 0
Italy wins: 0
Throwback
This fixture was the first-ever in a Rugby World Cup, back in 1987, with a big win for the All Blacks.
New Zealand vs Italy: Countdown to kick-off
Just 90 minutes until we get underway in Lyon!
Match odds
New Zealand to win: 1/50
Draw: 50/1
Italy to win: 20/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
The All Blacks headed out for a heartwarming midweek visit
Evening Standard score prediction
The All Blacks, of course, are favourites but it would be unwise to suggest that Italy cannot cause them problems.
They are in better form than New Zealand, even if history is against them.
New Zealand to win with a bonus point.
Italy XV: Allan; Capuozzo, Brex, Morisi, Ioane; Varney, Garbisi; Fischetti, Nicotera, Riccioni; Lamb, Ruzza; Negri, Lamaro (c), L Cannone
Replacements: Faiva, Nemer, Ferrari, N Cannone, Zuliani, Halafihi, Page-Relo, Odogwu
Italy team news
Italy have made three changes from their 38-17 win over Uruguay, with Dino Lamb replacing Niccolo Cannone at lock.
Stephen Varney starts at scrum-half with Luca Morisi also introduced while Tommaso Allan returns to full-back.
New Zealand XV: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Telea; Smith, Mo’unga; Tu’ungafasi, Taylor, Laulala; Retallick, S Barrett; Frizell, Papali’i, Savea (c)
Replacements: Coles, Williams, Lomax, Whitelock, Cane, Roigard, McKenzie, Lienert-Brown
Source link