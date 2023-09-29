New Zealand vs Italy LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

A place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals is at stake tonight for the All Blacks and Azzurri with this the de facto decider for second place in Pool A.

Having already lost to France, New Zealand know that any more slip-ups will mean curtains for their dream of reclaiming the Web Ellis Cup – although they are big favourites to win this clash in Lyon. Ian Foster’s side thumped Namibia last time out and know that a good performance here is required to build some momentum for a potential last-eight meeting with a fierce Ireland side.

Italy have opened their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over Uruguay and Namibia, as was widely expected, and now resume their role as the underdogs in their bid to reach the quarter-finals for the first time. Follow New Zealand vs Italy LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!