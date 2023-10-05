40
11
47
37
8
24
25
43
20
50
4
1
29
31
18
21
46
32
13
23
39
10
26
22
9
7
30
48
16
44
33
45
15
2
49
35
3
5
38
14
34

New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay: Leicester Fainga’anuku hat-trick as All Blacks ease into Rugby World Cup last-eight

142 1 minute read


The All Blacks went into their final Pool A match knowing a bonus-point win would see them through to the last-eight, and they had the four tries required inside the first-half despite a relatively sluggish start by their lofty standards.


Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Lewis Hamilton Showed Max Verstappen “There Are Levels To This Game”

Luton's home Premier League match with Spurs to be shown live on TNT Sports

Luton's home Premier League match with Spurs to be shown live on TNT Sports

Australia players revive Ashes ‘spirit of cricket’ row with accusations of England ‘hypocrisy’

Australia players revive Ashes ‘spirit of cricket’ row with accusations of England ‘hypocrisy’

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo