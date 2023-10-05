New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay: Leicester Fainga’anuku hat-trick as All Blacks ease into Rugby World Cup last-eight

The All Blacks went into their final Pool A match knowing a bonus-point win would see them through to the last-eight, and they had the four tries required inside the first-half despite a relatively sluggish start by their lofty standards.

Uruguay kept New Zealand at bay for the opening 20 minutes, threatening to find the first try themselves, but the sensational Damian McKenzie broke the deadlock and from there it became a procession. Richie Mo’unga and Will Jordan quickly followed McKenzie in going over, before scrum-half Cam Roigard secured the bonus point before the break.

Seven more tries followed in the second-half, three of them for Leicester Fainga’anuku, as the All Blacks strolled into the knockout stages, where Ireland are the most likely opponents in a blockbuster quarter-final encounter.

More to follow…