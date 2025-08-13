What Newcastle can expect from Aston Villa’s Grealish 2.0

Jacob Ramsey is a player with potential but there is a huge risk attached to the move

Jacob Ramsey’s expected departure to Newcastle United will stir up mixed feelings among Aston Villa supporters.

“What could have been?” is the prevailing question from Villa’s side, while Newcastle fans are now wondering what this player can become.

Any concerns the Toon Army may have are valid after two injury-hit campaigns, but at 24 there is no doubt the Birmingham-born left winger can reach new heights – or at least the levels achieved in the second half of 2022-23 – provided he stays fit.

It is with some reluctance therefore that Villa are parting with an academy graduate who at times – but perhaps too fleetingly – boasted a technical ability, spatial awareness and footballing intelligence to rival his Brummie predecessor Jack Grealish.

However, £40m of pure profit makes this transfer enticing and hints at further incomings for Villa, while Ramsey himself may deem a change of scenery necessary to realise his potential.

Jacob Ramsey celebrates against Newcastle back in April 2023

In Newcastle he is joining a direct rival, albeit one that is looking forward to Champions League football, while in terms of direct competition, that could depend on whether Eddie Howe prefers the Ramsey shaped by Steven Gerrard or the one remoulded by Emery.

There may be an obvious pick there based on the calibre of the two coaches in question, while it at least offers Newcastle versatility in a season where squad depth is crucial.

Under Gerrard, Ramsey enjoyed a more central role, aspiring to become a goalscoring midfielder like his then manager by studying clips of the Liverpool legend.

“The gaffer was one of the best at that, a goalscoring midfielder, and that’s what I want to be,” Ramsey said in December 2021, while Gerrard said two months later: “He’s not following in anyone’s footsteps. Jacob Ramsey is Jacob Ramsey. He will be a terrific player.

“It won’t be long before the whole country is watching him I’m sure. He is right up there let me tell you.”

The senior England call-up mooted by Gerrard back then is yet to come to fruition.

It might have, particularly after Ramsey’s 2022-23 ended under Emery with a late flurry of four goals and five assists in their final 12 games – including a goal and assist against Newcastle – to help Villa secure European football.

However, that prospect of an England call-up was hindered by injuries in 2023-24, when Ramsey made 21 appearances, down from 38 the season prior.

After fracturing his metatarsal in the summer of 2023 at the U21 Euros, he had scored in England’s opening group game before suffering the injury in the quarter-final, he was out for the opening nine matches of Villa’s season.

He then missed a further eight games with a foot injury, two more with a hamstring problem and then 17 with a toe injury that ended his campaign early.

Ramsey was therefore eased back into Villa’s Champions League campaign last year, only to have a string of starts ended by another hamstring injury that kept him out for nine more games.

The setbacks, in particular the foot injuries, have replaced youthful speed with rightful caution, but still Villa fans took delight in watching one of their own shine among a growing set of stars.

Even with Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford for company, the latter a direct competitor out wide, Ramsey was still a match-winner on his day.

He scored Villa’s second Champions League goal in the opening win over Young Boys, and then provided two assists in the final league-phase game against Celtic that helped them finish inside the top eight.

The last time Villa and Newcastle met, in April, Ramsey made a huge impact off the bench. His cross was turned in by Dan Burn for Villa’s third, and he then played a major role in their fourth, kick-starting the attack with an incisive pass for John McGinn and then keeping the ball alive seconds before Amadou Onana capped off the 4-1 win.

Perhaps Howe liked what he saw then, likewise in April 2023, when Emery’s version of Ramsey read both games so well from out wide.

That would mean he is competing with Anthony Gordon at Newcastle, whom Ramsey knows well from their England U21 days, although with the Alexander Isak saga unfolding it appears Gordon will start at centre-forward on Saturday.

Their league opener just so happens to be at Villa, a match-up too early to dictate whether Ramsey’s move will come back to haunt the Midlands club.

However, the January meeting at St James’ Park could be more telling. By then, a half-season away, we will see if Ramsey is a key or squad player under Howe, and should know what impact this problematic injury history may have on his future.

For £40m that makes for a gamble, but if it pays off then Newcastle will have weakened a rival and left them watching a homegrown player make his name somewhere else. For that alone, it feels worth the risk.