Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hospitalised and will miss Man Utd game

Eddie Howe will miss Newcastle United’s Premier League game against Manchester United after being admitted to hospital on Friday night.

The Newcastle boss has been feeling unwell for several days and missed Friday’s press conference, with assistant manager Jason Tindall standing in for him.

He was subsequently sent to hospital for tests and will be kept in until Sunday at the earliest.

The club confirmed that Howe is “conscious and speaking to his family” and said that he is receving “expert medical care”. They have not specified the exact nature of his medical issue.

Tindall said on Friday that Howe had been feeling “really poorly” for most of this week but he was expected to return to the dugout for Sunday’s St James’ Park game against the Red Devils.

In his absence Tindall will take the team alongside Graeme Jones and the club’s other senior coaching staff.

Newcastle confirmed Howe’s absence in a statement released on Saturday.

It read: “Eddie Howe will miss Newcastle United’s Premier League game against Manchester United on Sunday due to illness.

“The Magpies’ head coach was admitted to hospital late on Friday evening having felt unwell for a number of days.

“Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing.

“He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care. Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery, and further updates will follow in due course.

“Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team at St. James’ Park on Sunday, supported by the club‘s first team staff.”

Newcastle are seventh in the Premier League after Saturday’s round of fixtures but have two games in hand on most of the teams in the top five. A win over Ruben Amorim’s side will lift them up to fourth.