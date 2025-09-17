What Newcastle got wrong in Europe last time

There has been a roaring trade in Nineties nostalgia in Newcastle this week.

The return of Barcelona, 28 years on from a starry night when a Tino Asprilla hat-trick helped spear a side featuring Rivaldo, Luis Figo and Luis Enrique, has given supporters the chance to revisit one of the most memorable wins in the club’s modern history.

The Colombian was cutting about town on Wednesday night, soaking in the acclaim of supporters who still revere him for his role in that jaw-dropping win.

But it is a victory, like the sensational 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain that announced their return to Europe’s elite competition two years ago, that comes with an asterisk against it.

For all that those events were epic and emotionally charged, they led into competitive cul-de-sacs. Newcastle ended up exiting at the group stage of both campaigns.

The challenge for Eddie Howe and the class of 2025 is to go one step further and prove that he and Newcastle truly belong on this stage, that they can be a consistently competitive Champions League force rather than just masters of the big occasion.

Newcastle have to go a step further this season in Europe (Photo: Reuters)



You wouldn’t bet against him. The four-year Howe era at Newcastle has followed a steep upward trajectory, with the Newcastle boss rarely making the same mistake twice. Last season’s Carabao Cup win is a case in point. His coaching staff absorbed the mistakes made in losing at Wembley in 2023 to roll out a pitch perfect plan to beat Liverpool in March.

The Newcastle manager is well on his way to becoming English football’s next “elite” boss but mastering the vagaries of the Champions League is his next challenge. Two years ago they were brilliant in bursts but the demands of the level – both physically for a squad that was decimated by injuries and tactically as they fell just short – were too much.

This time feels a bit different. For a start they have invested in the squad to make it deeper, with the intention of having two “proven performers” who are ready to go in every position. Sports science and conditioning has been improved immeasurably by the club’s unsung hero James Bunce and the performance director – who joined last summer – may prove something of a secret weapon.

Ultimately though, there is a different mentality about the players this time around. While it was refreshing to see Jacob Murphy’s wide-eyed reaction to the Champions League anthem in 2023, they need some of that innocence to have worn off this time.

“There was a lot of unknowns last time. The focus was always on trying to get through the group stage but there was a feeling we were experiencing something new, we enjoyed it but ultimately we failed,” Howe said on Wednesday.

“So this time the resolve is stronger to try and progress, not just to enjoy the experience but to try and make it a meaningful one.

“We’ve done that historically in the past, learning things and trying to add layers – whether that’s the preparation or whatever – and trying to build on it.”

The game comes with the club at something of a crossroads. The high-profile departure of Alexander Isak to Liverpool has prompted questions about the club’s direction but they are back in the Champions League for the second season out of three.

“We don’t want to put a limit on our dreams,” captain Bruno Guimaraes said when he was reminded that he spoke about winning the Champions League when he first signed for the club.

“In the future that is something we’ll be looking for but we just want to play game by game. We’re excited and hope we can go as far as possible.”