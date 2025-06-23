Newcastle closing in on South Korean boy wonder

Newcastle United are working on a deal to sign highly-rated 18-year-old Park Seung-soo, The i Paper understands.

While the Magpies are spinning plates on senior signings, with talks ongoing with Burnley over £30m-rated goalkeeper James Trafford and interest in both Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini, they are moving closer to signing another project player.

Teenage forward Park, who can play either as a left winger or striker, currently plays for second tier Suwon Bluewings and previously had trials with Bayern Munich.

The 6ft South Korean has five caps for the under-20s and has also attracted interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sources have told The i Paper that the deal is “progressing” and would be viewed in a similar vein to recruiting Antonio Cordero from Malaga earlier in the summer.

The Spain U19 forward will be loaned out by Newcastle when he officially links up with his new club next month.

While the hope is for the likes of Cordero and Georgia winger Vakhtang Salia, who will join Newcastle in August after he turns 18, to become first-team players at St James’ Park bringing in rough diamonds from around the world is also a key part of the club’s plan to improve their player trading record.

Their experience with Yankuba Minteh, who was sold to Brighton last summer to help them comply with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, proves that approach can be successful and the club have invested heavily in the academy in a bid to catch up with some of their top flight rivals.

Newcastle would hope to tie up a deal for Park before they tour South Korea next month, boosting local interest in the tour.

They play a K-League All-Stars side at the end of July before taking on Tottenham Hotspur on 3 August.

While the deal is not a commercial one – the club have improved their global scouting network over the past 12 months – there has been a conscious effort to improve their following in Asia since touring Japan in 2024.

While it doesn’t appear as if first-team signings are imminent, Newcastle are continuing to work on a deal for Brighton’s Joao Pedro.

While Chelsea are also keen, The i Paper understands that Newcastle are in the ascendancy on that transfer at the moment, although want to deal at less than the £60m asking price