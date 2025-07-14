Newcastle step up Ekitike transfer chase

The Magpies are locked in discussions with the player’s representatives, who are seeking assurances over the amount of game time he could get next season

Newcastle United are pushing hard to try and broker a club record deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in what would be a major statement of intent this summer.

Sources cautioned that a move still has some way to go before it is concluded but efforts have stepped up in the last 48 hours, with Newcastle holding talks with both the Bundesliga club and Ekitike’s agent amid rising confidence over a deal that would eclipse the £62m fee paid to Real Sociedad for Alexander Isak.

Ekitike has an £86m release clause but the Magpies would hope to do a deal for less than that, although it would still represent the biggest financial outlay in the club’s history.

The i Paper has been told that Newcastle have other targets, but Ekitike is the No 1 priority, with Eddie Howe a huge fan.

It is understood that Ekitike, who also has interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, is interested in moving to Newcastle and the club have the financial muscle to make the deal happen.

Liverpool have shown interest in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak (Photo: Getty)

But there remains some caution around the move after Newcastle were gazumped by Chelsea for Joao Pedro earlier in the window.

Among the reassurances being sought by Ekitike’s representatives are how he would be used at a club where Isak is the undoubted first-choice striker.

As revealed by The i Paper earlier this summer, though, Howe is keen to evolve Newcastle’s attacking system next season and is ready to play with two forwards at times – which was part of the unsuccessful sales pitch to Pedro.

While Isak has plenty of suitors himself – Liverpool are keen on the Sweden international – Newcastle do not want to sell and intend to open contract negotiations with their forward this summer.

Part of the reason why they are optimistic they can keep Isak is that they have ambitious transfer plans of their own.

While the club have long spoken of the restrictions of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, there is headroom and financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) to make further signings.

They are also looking to bring in a centre-back and goalkeeper but are zeroing in a striker in the next phase of their recruitment.

If Newcastle do manage to land Ekitike, it would prompt much excitement among supporters, with the France Under-23 striker coming off the back of a fantastic season with Eintracht Frankfurt in which he scored 15 goals.

Ekitike nearly came to Newcastle in 2022 when he was at Reims but opted against the move, joining Paris Saint-Germain instead.

When first-team minutes were limited there he moved on to Eintracht Frankfurt, where he has been nothing short of a revelation.

Sources have told The i Paper that he wants to move to England this summer.

If Newcastle did sign Ekitike they would boast a fearsome front line comprising of new signing Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon, Isak, Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes and it could be that one of them departs.

While Gordon linked up with the squad for this week’s pre-season training camp in Austria, he still has interest from Arsenal.