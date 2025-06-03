Newcastle consider selling Leeds target to fund £30m James Trafford transfer

Newcastle United may be forced to loan out Odysseas Vlachodimos this summer rather than selling him as they consider a shake-up of their goalkeeper department amid ongoing interest in Burnley’s James Trafford.

It is set to be a busy summer at St James’ Park, and while a new centre-back and right-sided forward are the club’s priorities, Newcastle also want to address their goalkeeper situation.

The i Paper understands they retain a serious interest in England international Trafford, who is seen as the club’s preferred long-term solution in that department and came close to signing for them 12 months ago.

It is a complicated situation for Eddie Howe, who frequently named two goalkeepers on the bench last season and advocated for a new contract for Martin Dubravka in January amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Newcastle technically have six keepers on their books, with John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie’s deals expiring at the end of this month, but have been working on future-proofing for a while.

With 33-year-old Nick Pope heading into the final year of his contract and attracting interest from Premier League newcomers Leeds United, it is understandable that the Magpies are looking at their options, but there is also an acknowledgement at Newcastle that a deal for the Burnley man, who kept 29 clean sheets as the Clarets made an immediate return to the top flight, may be “difficult”.

Indeed The i Paper has been told that there is potential rival interest from Manchester City in Trafford, who came through the Etihad academy and would qualify as a homegrown player for Champions League squad purposes. Ederson’s contract expires in 2026 and there is uncertainty about where his future lies.

The Magpies would need to commit in excess of £30m of their summer transfer budget to a move for Trafford and, more importantly, use up precious headroom under the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR).

It is PSR that will influence Newcastle’s attitude to Vlachodimos, the Greece international signed for £20m last summer but has become frustrated at a lack of first-team football at St James’ Park.

Newcastle would have to recoup close to that fee to avoid a loss under PSR, so a loan move is viewed as the only realistic exit route. But Vlachodimos is not understood to be interested in a move to Saudi Arabia, looking instead for a move to a “top five” European league if Newcastle tell him to find a new club.

At the moment that hasn’t happened, with no communication from the club on his future or their intentions.

The transfer – sealed 12 months ago as Newcastle frantically worked to try and solve a pressing PSR issue – is an example of the sort of short-term fixes that the Magpies are trying to avoid by more strategic moves this summer.

Vlachodimos was reassured that he was joining Newcastle to compete with Pope last year but it was perhaps an ominous sign that Howe did not talk to the player before he sealed his move to Tyneside. While Vlachodimos is happy at the club and has a good, long-term contract, it spoke volumes that the club worked hard to keep Dubravka in January.

Newcastle are set to announce the signing of Antonio Cordero, the Malaga and Spain Under-21 winger, shortly after his current club confirmed his intention to leave when his deal expires at the end of the month.

Other “project players” are being eyed by Newcastle but they may wait a little longer for front-line deals for targets like Brighton’s Joao Pedro and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is another long-term target.

Newcastle intend to keep their best players at the club and would likely resist offers for Tino Livramento, the England full-back, who is being linked with Manchester City.