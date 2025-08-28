Newcastle beat Bayern Munich to £65m Alexander Isak alternative

Nick Woltemade’s arrival should give Liverpool encouragement in their pursuit of the Magpies striker who is desperate to leave St James’ Park this summer

Newcastle United have agreed a club record deal for Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade in a move that swings the door open for Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak.

The Magpies are poised to finalise a package worth £65m plus £4m in add-ons for Woltemade, who was flying to Tyneside on Thursday night to undergo a medical as Newcastle race to complete the deal before their weekend game at Leeds United.

It is a huge coup for Eddie Howe’s side who have previously had eight bids for centre-forwards rejected but have kept negotiations with the 23-year-old and his club under wraps until everything was tied up.

Newcastle are braced for a second offer from Liverpool for Isak, which The i Paper reported is expected before Monday’s deadline day, though that has not been forthcoming thus far.

Club sources have stressed that Woltemade’s arrival does not necessarily mean Isak will be allowed to leave in return.

Wolves are refusing to sell Jorgen Strand Larsen (Photo: Getty)

Newcastle have always insisted they needed to sign two strikers before allowing Isak to leave.

But their pursuit of Jorgen Strand Larsen has become complicated after Wolverhampton Wanderers insisted they would not sell him for any price.

The Magpies are also keeping tabs in Yoane Wissa but The i Paper can reveal that Brentford’s stance remains the DR Congo international is not for sale.

There will be huge satisfaction at St James’ Park that they have brokered a deal for Woltemade, snatching him from under the noses of Bayern Munich, who saw him as a potential long-term successor to Thomas Muller.

At 23, he is still a work in progress, but there is huge excitement about his potential in Germany and Howe is understood to be enthusiastic at the prospect of working with him.

Imposing in the air but technically gifted, Woltemade adds a new dimension to Newcastle’s attack, and if the club can sign another striker while banking the financial wiggle room they would get from selling Isak, they will feel satisfaction at navigating their way out of a difficult situation.

The i Paper understands that Yasir Al-Rumayyan’s presence at the club this week has proved significant, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund taking a hands-on role in the final days of the transfer window.

PIF are now the ones calling on the shots on Isak and their outlook has always been that the move needs to work for Newcastle.

That was made explicit by the statement issued last week which detailed the “conditions” that needed to be met for such a deal.

But in reality the Isak situation has cast a shadow over the club for more than a month and there are influential voices who believe that a resolution that sees him leave would be best for all parties.

Crucially there was no change in Isak’s stance on playing for the club again after a PIF delegation alongside co-owner Jamie Reuben visited him before Newcastle played Liverpool on Monday night.

That, along with Al-Rumayyan being in a position to sanction bids, feels like it might have changed the situation.

It is set to be a dramatic conclusion to a fascinating summer on Tyneside.