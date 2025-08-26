The six clues something is afoot at Newcastle

So what now for Newcastle United?

After Monday’s epic defeat to Liverpool, it is not stretching credibility to say the next seven days are some of the most important of the new era.

Here is why it feels as if something big is stirring at St James’ Park.

1. Isak uncertainty is now damaging Newcastle

So could the deal of the decade still happen? You learn to never say never.

A high-profile Premier League executive once sketched out the final seven days of a typical summer transfer window as tracking the following pattern: quiet leading into the weekend games, get them out of the way and then – in his words – “All hell breaks loose”.

The bit we are in now, just out of matchweek two, with teams starting to fret a bit or bask in the afterglow of the opening fixtures, was “like the eye of the storm”.

“With all the injuries – make him stay!” Thierry Henry thinks Newcastle’s injuries suffered tonight might change the Magpies approach to the Alexander Isak debacle… pic.twitter.com/Hxb3DkI9qn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2025

Bitter experience tells us anything is possible. On an old phone tossed away in a drawer somewhere, I still have the apologetic text message from a club press officer who had assured me – in the strongest terms and with a message sanctioned from the office of Mike Ashley – that Andy Carroll would not be sold to Liverpool.

The “Hands Off” back page of The Sunday Sun, the local title I was working for at the time, aged pretty quickly when the Reds made Newcastle an offer they felt they literally couldn’t refuse.

The game was up when a pre-match press conference was canned on Monday morning.

By the time Ashley’s helicopter had touched down to take Carroll – he claims reluctantly – to Anfield, the black and white world looked very different.

It is through this lens that we are now viewing the Alexander Isak saga. We are past the point that a sensible agreement can be reached – one where Newcastle climb down from £150m to something that Liverpool consider realistic and the Magpies are able to reinvest in a couple of new franchise players, diligently sourced to take them forward and into “Hail Mary” territory.

In the context of what is at stake – in terms of this season, Newcastle’s long-anticipated big sale and the financial opportunity to rebuild that ushers in, and their reputation in the game – it doesn’t make any sense whatsoever to sell, even if Isak’s intransigence remains.

Chuck in the optics of chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan being in town (how Ashley-esque and untypical of his visits it would be for the PIF governor to jet in, sanction a sale and then head back to Riyadh) and it feels barely credible that Newcastle would countenance a sale without a pretty spectacular rabbit to pull out of the hat by way of a riposte.

With apologies to Jorgen Strand Larsen, a fine player and someone whose acquisition would absolutely improve Newcastle, the Wolves man doesn’t feel like that.

Yoane Wissa, like Isak, wants to leave his current club after a superb season at Brentford (Photo: Getty)

And neither does Yoane Wissa, another excellent goalscorer who remains on Newcastle’s radar despite Brentford’s long-chronicled resistance to selling him.

An Isak sale now, a few days after Liverpool fans turned up at St James’ Park and called on Newcastle to “hand him over”, would send the sort of message that would require the mother of PR clean-ups in its aftermath.

This would be Kevin Keegan, out on the steps of St James’ Park explaining the sale of Andy Cole and multiplying it by a factor of 10.

It doesn’t feel like there is a decent route out of this saga for Newcastle that involves them selling, even allowing for Isak’s stubbornness.

2. ‘Big announcement’ feel as Reuben makes his play

The press box hummed with intrigue on Monday night. There is a feeling that developments are imminent – and soon. Could a big announcement of some flavour be around the corner?

News that Jamie Reuben and a delegation from PIF, much more hands-on of late, visited Isak’s house on Monday afternoon suggests that a final call is being expedited.

The not-for-sale stance seems to have hardened over the last seven days, but it seems inconceivable that Liverpool have given up after just one bid of £110m, a fee they must have known Newcastle wouldn’t accept.

Given the size of the deal – both financially and in terms of importance for both clubs – it won’t go down to the wire. Things will surely accelerate in the coming hours.

3. Strand Larsen confidence

The mood music feels more positive on Wolves striker Strand Larsen, pitched strictly as a replacement for Callum Wilson and not someone who would unlock an Isak deal.

A first bid of £50m was rejected. Go higher – and it seems Newcastle will – and the feeling is that the positive nature of the initial talks will allow them to get something done.

The reason is they are probably overpaying by a shade. But circumstances and the dwindling list of available targets mean they have to.

4. Al-Rumayyan is in town

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan attended the match against Liverpool (Photo: Getty)

The PIF governor’s visits are rare but usually significant.

The fund might control much bigger assets than Newcastle, but they are fully aware of how much their investment in the Magpies moulds public perception.

At such a crucial point in the transfer window – and with Newcastle feeling rudderless without a chief executive or director of football – it feels as if his visit is tied up with some big calls.

Aware that PIF’s layers of governance and committees sometimes slow down decision-making, Al-Rumayyan’s presence on Tyneside will allow for some much-needed dynamism.

5. Eddie Howe needs help

Newcastle’s manager looked shattered at the conclusion of Monday night’s epic.

As well he might: the Magpies have delivered two of their best team performances of the year and have just a point to show for it.

Whereas last season Newcastle looked flat but were picking up points in the early weeks, now they look galvanised but are unable to convert that unity into wins.

Howe has been so very impressive in his handling of the Isak situation and the way his team have played in the Premier League’s first two games.

There is, insiders suggest, a desire to “repay” him for his adept management.

6. Ambition still burns

Liverpool fans, rubbernecking on black and white transfer business due to their interest in Isak, are incredulous that Newcastle are looking to replace Wilson by spending upwards of £30m. The former No 9’s impact last term was, after all, minimal.

Your next read

But Newcastle’s aspiration is to be elite and you don’t get there by treading water.

Insiders say the idea was always to have two players who can shoulder the goalscoring burden alongside Monday night’s cameo star William Osula.

They need cover, competition and options, especially with a Champions League campaign on the horizon.