Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE: Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

St James’ Park will be rocking as Newcastle make their Champions League return tonight. Barcelona are the visitors to Tyneside on what should be a superb occasion, evoking memories of Tino Asprilla’s famous hat-trick in this same fixture back in 1997, when the LaLiga giants were stunned. How the home faithful would love a repeat performance this evening as Eddie Howe’s side mark their comeback to Europe’s top table, two seasons on from thrashing Paris Saint-Germain on home soil in a short-lived campaign.